bp Finance: Procurement Graduate Programme (2024)

The Graduate programme will give you the opportunity to learn about Procurement and Supply Chain Management in a large global business allowing you to showcase your skills and further develop them while adding real value to the business in order to deliver our Integrated Energy Company strategy. You will also flex your muscles as a Procurement Athlete and have the opportunity to reskill, upskill and deep skill yourselves with the skills needed for the future. You will play an instrumental role in areas such as negotiations, contract writing, supplier performance management on each level from initial market assessments through to contract award and beyond; always ensuring bp receives the best value from its contractors and suppliers.



A permanent employee from day one, you’ll be undergoing a world-class 3-year programme with choice, flexibility, and wellbeing at its heart. Our extensive training, personalized learning journeys and career coaching will set you up for a long-lasting career.



Capabilities you will develop and enhance:

Category Strategy: Develop the ability to critically analyze market data to support the development of a category strategy applicable to goods and services to be procured. Strategies will be based on insights from the supply market and bp's current and future demand. Developed strategies will outline the risks and opportunities and what actions can be taken to leverage or mitigate them in a clear and compelling way.

Maximize Value: Work to create enduring value for BP by identifying opportunities while ensuring delivery on short- and long-term commitments. Implement and realize value through effective strategic cost management, utilizing best-in-class methods and tools.

Supplier Relationship Management: Build skills that help you develop collaborative working relationships with suppliers and third-party organizations that supply goods and/or services, and strategically planning for, and managing, all interactions to maximize the value of those interactions. Support safety in operational integrity through effective supplier quality management.

Influencing: Continue to build your communication skills that allows you to communicate effectively through various channels using a range of styles and approaches to gain commitment from diverse stakeholders and to help achieve business outcomes, create acceptance for decisions, build consensus or resolve conflict.

Collaboration – As a Procurement Graduate, you will have the ability to influence and collaborate with individuals across multiple disciplines, cultures, and geographies, across organizational boundaries and levels within bp in support of delivering bp’s strategy.