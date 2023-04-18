bp Finance: Procurement Graduate Programme (2024)

Site traffic information and cookies

Job summary

The Graduate programme will give you the opportunity to learn about Procurement and Supply Chain Management in a large global business allowing you to showcase your skills and further develop them while adding real value to the business in order to deliver our Integrated Energy Company strategy. You will also flex your muscles as a Procurement Athlete and have the opportunity to reskill, upskill and deep skill yourselves with the skills needed for the future. You will play an instrumental role in areas such as negotiations, contract writing, supplier performance management on each level from initial market assessments through to contract award and beyond; always ensuring bp receives the best value from its contractors and suppliers.

A permanent employee from day one, you’ll be undergoing a world-class 3-year programme with choice, flexibility, and wellbeing at its heart. Our extensive training, personalized learning journeys and career coaching will set you up for a long-lasting career.

Capabilities you will develop and enhance:

  • Category Strategy: Develop the ability to critically analyze market data to support the development of a category strategy applicable to goods and services to be procured. Strategies will be based on insights from the supply market and bp's current and future demand. Developed strategies will outline the risks and opportunities and what actions can be taken to leverage or mitigate them in a clear and compelling way.
  • Maximize Value: Work to create enduring value for BP by identifying opportunities while ensuring delivery on short- and long-term commitments. Implement and realize value through effective strategic cost management, utilizing best-in-class methods and tools.
  • Supplier Relationship Management: Build skills that help you develop collaborative working relationships with suppliers and third-party organizations that supply goods and/or services, and strategically planning for, and managing, all interactions to maximize the value of those interactions. Support safety in operational integrity through effective supplier quality management.
  • Influencing: Continue to build your communication skills that allows you to communicate effectively through various channels using a range of styles and approaches to gain commitment from diverse stakeholders and to help achieve business outcomes, create acceptance for decisions, build consensus or resolve conflict.
  • Collaboration – As a Procurement Graduate, you will have the ability to influence and collaborate with individuals across multiple disciplines, cultures, and geographies, across organizational boundaries and levels within bp in support of delivering bp’s strategy.
  • Customer focus – Your ability to guide stakeholders through choices to best suit business requirements​ will be critical as decisions will need to be customer focused and clearly aligned to customer/business strategy.
About you

You are: ​​
  • In your final year of study or graduated in the last 12 months
  • It’s likely you’re studying a degree in Commerce, Finance, or Business – Logistics and Supply Chain (or any related field is desirable)
  • An Australian/New Zealand citizenship or permanent resident​

This opportunity is available only in Melbourne.

Applications will close by 14 May 2023.

Please note that vacancies are filled on an ongoing basis after opening and we may close applications before the stated deadline. Therefore, we highly recommend you submit your application as early as possible to be considered for the opportunity of your choice.

bp is an equal opportunity employer supporting inclusion and diversity in our workforce. bp encourages women, people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, Maori, Pasifika or Pacific Islands heritage and people of diverse backgrounds to apply.

