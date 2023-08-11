bp Finance & Risk Graduate Programme (2024)

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for supporting the business with a range of accounting issues by performing tasks associated with financial reporting and forecasting/planning, and working with relevant teams across the business to effectively assist with a range of finance activities.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Be part of reimaging energy

At bp, we have one thing on our mind – the energy of tomorrow. We’re helping the world get to net zero with the ambition of being a net zero company by 2050 and our early careers hires are integral to achieving this. As future leaders and technical experts, we need fresh thinking, curiosity, and a solution focus mindset to reimagine energy. That’s where you come in! ​

​

About bp ​

We bring with us over 100 years of experience steeped in the world of energy. More than a century defined by two core commodities, oil and gas, brings us to a pivotal point where we are transforming from an international oil company producing resources to an integrated energy company delivering solutions for customers. We want to move fast but will do so with real discipline and care – keeping our focus on safety and performance while we transform, delivering long-term value for our stakeholders. Our early careers hires help build an agile, innovative, and efficient bp; a purpose-driven, digitally enabled, fully integrated organization.

Our Finance & Risk functions are integral to the Trading & Shipping organisation and interact with the trading benches and other commercial functions to provide an invaluable insight into the management of our business. The role is to advise and support T&S to enhance value in commercial opportunities, manage the risk control framework, engage with T&S for input on acquisition/ divestment opportunities to name a few.

About the programme

No other graduate programme provides you the same breadth of experiences across finance and multiple risk management areas as our Finance & Risk graduate programme. It is global in nature – wherever you’re based, you’ll benefit from the same outstanding training, development, and support. It is a 3-year rotational programme that provides hands-on experience working in real roles, to deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. Through the programme, you can expect to build a strong understanding of how risk is assessed, measured, and actively managed in an energy trading business.

Role rotations could include:

Operational Excellence: As part of the Operational Excellence team, you will help with managing, setting and promoting new and continuing improvement initiatives, compliant with Operational Risk processes across Trading & Shipping.

Commodity Risk: Working in Commodity risk means you must understand, control and constructively challenge trading activity and positions on a near real-time basis within Trading & shipping to ensure it is compliant and aligned to intended trading strategy. Commodity Risk teams are present on each of our trading floors to analyse consistency of risks, results and positions. They provide independent and unbiased daily market exposure.

Credit Risk: Trading & Shipping must have robust processes in place to monitor, understand and manage its credit risk. Credit risk includes counterparty performance risk and delivered unpaid credit risk. Credit risk is the potential for financial loss due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of a third party, or due to any other circumstances which result in such third party refusing or otherwise failing to perform its contractual payment or performance obligations to bp.

Commercial development: As part of the commercial development team you will enable commercial growth opportunities by supporting deal shaping, providing independent challenge and clearly articulating risks and rewards to allow sound business decisions. The commercial development team project manage dividual deals, exhibiting deep ownership and understanding of the business opportunity. They ensure business cases are expedited through the organization; work with Originators to develop deals and commercial agreements and coordinate business approvals and ensure effective engagement within internal partners.

Structured & Trade Finance: Structured and Trade Finance partners with traders and originators to identify and capture commercial opportunities, driving trading growth and margin expansion by structuring innovative and capital-optimized trade and structured finance solutions. As part of the global structured and trade finance team, we monetize working capital assets and externalize credit risks, enabling balance-sheet efficient trading.

The rotational programme will provide you with an invaluable breadth of experience and first-hand exposure to how our functions support our trading activities. Once hired into the graduate programme your world-class learning journey will incorporate online and virtual learning with face-to-face classroom and on-the-job training giving you the behavioural and technical skills you need to build a truly outstanding career. In addition, you'll have a buddy and mentor assigned to you, helping you to navigate the organisation, guide your development and learn what it takes to be successful.

About you ​

You are passionate about reimagining energy for people and our planet, are committed and adaptable and want to make a difference. Even though good levels of numeracy are important, you won’t necessarily need a formal technical background. You’ll bring well-rounded life experience, and your strong academic results will be supported by some work experience, everything from customer service to industry experience is great!

You’ll have strong organisational skills and the ability to deliver results in a collaborative environment. Your agility to learn and adapt will be key along with the energy, motivation, and ownership to make the most of this fantastic opportunity. You’ll be comfortable making courageous and bold decisions, have digital fluency, a keen eye for analytics and the insights they provide.

We know you’re early in your career – we don’t expect you to be an expert.

As a bp graduate, you will have an interest and/or skill in delivering economic value back to a business, identifying solutions and strategies resulting in cost savings and a natural negotiation style. No matter where you work at BP, you’ll be valued, included and respected. We’ll provide you with on-going support and we’ll reward you for the great work you do. To be eligible for the F&R Graduate Programme program you should: be currently pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree in any discipline which could range from Business, Commerce, Finance, Accounting, Economics, Arts to STEM

be in your final year of study, graduating between December 2023 and July 2024 or graduated in the last one year

hold the rights to work in Singapore



