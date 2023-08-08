bp Finance & Risk Summer Internship Programme (2024)

The Finance & Risk internship supports our Trading & Shipping business. The role is to advise and support T&S to enhance value in commercial opportunities, manage the risk control framework, engage with T&S for input on acquisition/ divestment opportunities to name a few. It is global in nature – wherever you’re based, you’ll benefit from the same outstanding training, development, and support. About the programme ​ Designed for penultimate year students, our 12-week Summer Internship Programme commences in May 2024 and is designed to give you maximum exposure to our Finance & Risk business. You’ll become part of a collaborative and inclusive workplace as you build on your technical and interpersonal skills, and you’ll be able to begin your career in a challenging and entrepreneurial environment characterized by innovative thinking and teamwork.

Trading & Shipping



Finance Group



Be part of reimaging energy

At bp, we have one thing on our mind – the energy of tomorrow. We’re helping the world get to net zero with the ambition of being a net zero company by 2050 and our early careers hires are integral to achieving this. As future leaders and technical experts, we need fresh thinking, curiosity, and a solution focus mindset to reimagine energy. That’s where you come in! ​

About bp ​

We bring with us over 100 years of experience steeped in the world of energy. More than a century defined by two core commodities, oil and gas, brings us to a pivotal point where we are transforming from an international oil company producing resources to an integrated energy company delivering solutions for customers. We want to move fast but will do so with real discipline and care – keeping our focus on safety and performance while we transform, delivering long-term value for our stakeholders. Our early careers hires help build an agile, innovative, and efficient bp; a purpose-driven, digitally enabled, fully integrated organization.

About the programme ​

Designed for penultimate year students, our 12-week Summer Internship Programme commences in May 2024 and is designed to give you maximum exposure to our Finance & Risk business. You’ll become part of a collaborative and inclusive workplace as you build on your technical and interpersonal skills, and you’ll be able to begin your career in a challenging and entrepreneurial environment characterized by innovative thinking and teamwork.

You will be working on projects with real impact to our business. You’ll be placed in a team that best matches your skillset and ambitions and be an integral part of the team’s success. Over the course of the internship programme you can expect your duties and responsibilities to include:

Working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions

Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company

Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver great work



Internship projects could take place in the following areas:

Commodity Risk: Working in Commodity risk means you must understand, control and constructively challenge trading activity and positions on a near real-time basis within Trading & Shipping to ensure it is compliant and aligned to intended trading strategy.

Credit Risk: The function provides independent risk oversight of counterparty risks inherent in trading activities, risk analytics and advice on deal structuring & risk mitigation to support the business. Quantitative tools & techniques are deployed to assess, measure credit risks and the team collaborates with internal and external stakeholders to deliver commercial goals. Interns can learn to perform risk quantification, analysis/review, monitoring & reporting and work on global projects.

Operational Excellence: As part of the Operational Excellence team, you will help with managing, setting and promoting new and continuing improvement initiatives, compliant with Operational Risk standards and Internal Control processes across Trading & Shipping.

Alongside this, a buddy will help you network and learn everything you need to perform in the organisation. Over the course of the internship programme, you’ll have the opportunity to learn about our graduate programme through networking, training & information sessions as our summer internship is a primary pipeline for our 2025 Finance & Risk graduate programme.

About you ​

You are passionate about reimagining energy for people and our planet, are committed and adaptable and want to make a difference. Even though good levels of numeracy are important, you won’t necessarily need a formal technical background. You’ll bring well-rounded life experience, and your strong academic results will be supported by some work experience, everything from customer service to industry experience is great!

You’ll have strong organisational skills and the ability to deliver results in a collaborative environment. Your agility to learn and adapt will be key along with the energy, motivation, and ownership to make the most of this fantastic opportunity. You’ll be comfortable making courageous and bold decisions, have digital fluency, a keen eye for analytics and the insights they provide.

We know you’re early in your career – we don’t expect you to be an expert.

As a bp intern, you will have an interest and/or skill in delivering economic value back to a business, identifying solutions and strategies resulting in cost savings and a natural negotiation style. No matter where you work at BP, you’ll be valued, included and respected. We’ll provide you with on-going support and we’ll reward you for the great work you do.

To be eligible for the F&R Internship Programme program you will: