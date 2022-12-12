bp Geology (Ops/Well Delivery) Graduate Programme (2023)

Job summary

Ensuring integration of well planning and operational activity through strong collaboration with depletion management, integrated well delivery, drilling and completions.

Executing bp's well delivery processes including well concept summary, no drilling surprises, statement of requirements, data acquisition program, overburden characterisation and geological scenarios, pore pressure and fracture gradient (PPFG) & geomechanics calculations, drilling and geological operations plan.

Completing relevant end-of-well documentation, lessons learned and ensuring new well data is incorporated into updated subsurface models and understanding.

Pursued/pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree in geology or earth sciences-related majors

Graduated/graduating between January 2021 and July 2023

bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for graduates. You can expect world-class training and great flexibility to realise your full potential. The P&O Early Careers programme is a three-year programme tailored to each graduate and their Discipline, including a real job from day one, a detailed technical and non-technical experience roadmap and a development framework that that encourages breadth and depth.For the Well Delivery/Operations Geology graduate role, we are looking for someone to be part of our Geology team. Geology is concerned with the application of geological principles and techniques to characterise the Subsurface, describe uncertainty ranges, manage risk, and use large amounts of technical data to inform business decisions. Could you be the next geologist to join our team?The precise nature of your role will be defined by your skills as well as the needs of the business, but your duties and responsibilities will include:As part of bp, you will also be able to take part in additional activities outside of your role, whether it be supporting local community initiatives, our bp Business Resourcing Groups and you are given the encouragement and time to participate.We particularly encourage applications from students working towards or have acquired Earth Sciences/Geology-related degrees. In addition, demonstrable data science skills would be advantageous for any candidate applying for a role in bp. Specifically, proficiency in using statistical methods to interrogate large datasets for geological insight, and in the application of using scripting languages such as Python and R, and development environments such as Jupyter and Rstudio.To succeed you’ll need a passion to support the energy transition, a willingness to learn, a determination to excel and deliver results. You’ll have strong organisational skills and the ability to deliver results in a collaborative environment. Your agility to learn and adapt will be key along with the energy, motivation, and ownership to make the most of this fantastic opportunity. You’ll be comfortable making courageous and bold decisions, have digital fluency, a keen eye for analytics and the insights they provide.We know you’re early in your career – we don’t expect you to be an expert.As a bp graduate, you will have an interest and/or skill in delivering economic value back to a business, identifying solutions and strategies resulting in cost savings and a natural negotiation style. No matter where you work at BP, you’ll be valued, included, and respected. We’ll provide you with on-going support and we’ll reward you for the great work you do.To be eligible for the Geology Graduate Programme programme you will:



Applications close at midnight 31 Jan 2023