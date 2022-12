Job summary

bp Geophysics Graduate Programme (2023)



Working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions

Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company

Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver excellence

Demonstrating drive and dedication through the bp beliefs with an emphasis on safety.



In addition, demonstrable data science skills would be advantageous for any geoscience candidate applying for a role in BP. Specifically, proficiency in using statistical methods to interrogate large datasets for geophysical insight, and in the application of using scripting languages such as Python and R, and development environments such as Jupyter and Rstudio.



We are looking for applicants who are working or have completed their Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Geophysics with relevant experiences & knowledges in geophysics area (seismic acquisition, processing & imaging, seismic interpretation, coding, etc.). Applicants with Master’s degree or PhD degree will be considered as an advantage.



About you

To succeed you’ll need a passion to support the energy transition, a willingness to learn, a determination to excel and deliver results. You’ll have strong organisational skills and the ability to deliver results in a collaborative environment. Your agility to learn and adapt will be key along with the energy, motivation, and ownership to make the most of this fantastic opportunity. You’ll be comfortable making courageous and bold decisions, have digital fluency, a keen eye for analytics and the insights they provide.



We know you’re early in your career – we don’t expect you to be an expert.



As a bp graduate, you will have an interest and/or skill in delivering economic value back to a business, identifying solutions and strategies resulting in cost savings and a natural negotiation style. No matter where you work at BP, you’ll be valued, included and respected. We’ll provide you with on-going support and we’ll reward you for the great work you do.



To be eligible for the Geophysics Graduate Programme you will need to have:

Master’s or PhD degree in geophysics will be an advantage



Applications close at midnight 31 Jan 2023



Please note that vacancies are filled on an ongoing basis after opening and we may close applications before the stated deadline. Therefore, we highly recommend you submit your application as early as possible to be considered for the opportunity of your choice.



To find out more about us, please click here.

About the programme​bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for graduates. You can expect world-class training and great flexibility to realise your full potential. The P&O Early Careers programme is a three-year programme tailored to each graduate and their Discipline, including a real job from day one, a detailed technical and non-technical experience roadmap and a development framework that that encourages breadth and depth.For this Geophysics graduate role, we are looking for someone to be part of the Geophysics team. Geophysics is concerned with the acquisition, processing, interpretation and analysis of seismic and other geophysical datasets (e.g. gravity-magnetic surveys) to create an image of the subsurface. Could you be the next geophysicist to join our team?Duties and responsibilitiesThe precise nature of your role will be defined by your skills as well as the needs of the business but your responsibilities will include: