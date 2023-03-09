bp Graduate HSE&C Programme (2023)

About bp
We bring with us over 100 years of experience steeped in the world of energy. More than a century defined by two core commodities, oil and gas, brings us to a pivotal point where we are transforming from an international oil company producing resources to an integrated energy company delivering solutions for customers. We want to move fast but will do so with real discipline and care – keeping our focus on safety and performance while we transform, delivering long-term value for our stakeholders. Our early careers hires help build an agile, innovative, and efficient bp; a purpose-driven, digitally enabled, fully integrated organization.
The safety of our sites, the well-being of our people and our impact on the environment are absolutely fundamental to our business. These foundational principles are critical as we reimagine energy for people and our planet and work towards our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Health, safety, environment and carbon (HSE and carbon) cares for and protects our people and planet from harm. HSE and carbon covers all businesses throughout bp from offshore production facilities to wind and solar farms, global networks of retail sites, and many other exciting ventures. Our ambition is to lead by example in partnering with everyone to deliver solutions that reduce risk and eliminate harm.
The Graduate HSE&C Advisor roles include a broad range of opportunities ranging from generalist HSE support for our operational sites or projects, to specializing in environmental, sustainability, carbon/methane, risk, and process and operational safety areas as part of our global teams.
When you first join, you may focus on: