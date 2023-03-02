Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. bp Graduate Programme - Commercial - Madrid

bp Graduate Programme - Commercial - Madrid

bp Graduate Programme - Commercial - Madrid

  • Location Spain - Central - Madrid
  • Travel required
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 146033BR
  • Experience level
Job summary

Every year we look for students to join our exciting top talent graduate programme to live from day one exceptional experience and the freedom to choose your path by being part of international business projects and working alongside world-class leaders. You will be able to improve your knowledge, growing your skills throughout a flexible and agile methodology.

WHAT WE OFFER?
An international and strategic business of our size and scale needs the sharpest commercial minds. Each assignment is designed to stretch you and set you up for future success. We offer:

  • A structured, rotational programme of 3 years
  • 2 to 3 different rotations designed to give you exposure to multiple disciplines, helping build your technological understanding and career skills
  • Hands-on experience, exposure to real environments and technologies
  • Structured learning supplemented by support from senior mentors, buddies and coaching
  • Opportunity to work alongside industry specialists
  • International networking opportunities
  • An attractive compensation package
  • An organization with outstanding Diversity Equity & Inclusive
  • Hybrid flexible working
Over the course of the programme, you'll complete rotations across a variety of international businesses in a mixture of customer facing, operational and analytical roles, in areas such as Sales and Marketing, Supply, Logistics, Strategy and Trading & Shipping.
An example would be to work in the franchise department at the Mobility & Convenience business, where your key responsibilities would be to analyze service stations’ financial results and to assist in the development of annual plans. You would also be tasked with monitoring performance and providing economic support, when necessary, where solid analytical and negotiation skills would be developed.


WE ARE LOOKING FOR
  • Strong academic background, preferably business-related studies or engineering studies
  • 0 to 2 years of previous work experience
  • Full professional competency in English and Spanish
  • Willingness to be temporarily relocated at other locations if applicable (UK and/or Europe)

DESIRABLE SKILLS & EXPERIENCE
  • Retail experience
  • Energy market knowledge experience (Gas/Power/Renewables)
  • Project management skills
  • Numerate with keen eye for investigation, knowing when something is not right
  • Coding and/or analytical capabilities
  • Demonstrable negotiating and influencing skills
  • Innovative - identifying new opportunities in meaningful market conditions
  • Successful track record to demonstrate tenacity through completing objectives
  • International experience studying abroad
  • Portuguese or French languages

WHY BEING PART OF THE PROGRAMME?
To achieve our goal of reimagining energy, we need the brightest talent around. We believe that new generations are key in the energy transition and this programme provides the resources and experience needed for the coming future at the beginning of your professional career. You could find yourself participating in international projects within the renewable energy sources, guiding our strategic planning, or negotiating large scale supply chain deals. We are fully committed with our Diversity, Equity and Inclusive agenda and you will be around international and open mindset atmosphere where you can also add your value in this matter.

*OTHER INFORMATION
Remember, you can only apply for ONE opportunity.

Within the education section please list all information for any degrees that you have studied/ are currently studying and the obtained/expected grade.

Please provide your CV in English with your application.

Please note that you should have a Right to Work in Spain and Portugal as bp would not provide a visa sponsorship.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0044 1635 584149 or send us an email at enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk.

