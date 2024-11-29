bp Head of Property - Mobility & Convenience

This role is not eligible for relocation

The Head of Property - Mobility & Convenience plays a key role in delivering the overall network strategy and plan for the UK Retail Business, ensuring that the entire network delivers towards the mobility and convenience goals, in both sustaining the network and growing the customer base.

Leading the UK Network Commercial Development Team, you’ll be responsible for:

crafting bp’s network of forecourts in the UK – developing a collaborative relationship with the external real estate market to deliver our network plans

General estate management of the existing estate of 300+ petrol filling station sites

Acquisition (greenfield land, brownfield, operational) of high-grading, future-proofed opportunities/assets to support energy transition and maintain existing performance

Lead UK portfolio optimisation programme of underperforming assets including disposals and improvement plan reviews

Handle lease re-gears, renewals, surrenders and general estate risk

Relationship management of >100 Landlords and the estate Joint Venture

Negotiation and collaboration with DNOs, Landlords and solicitors to roll out estate-wide EV infrastructure

Consistent collaboration with bp’s convenience partner, M&S, and their Property Team

With your dedicated team of 5, you’ll be involved in exciting initiatives to steer our retail estate through the energy transition – helping bp and the world reach net zero

Doing the right thing is key for bp and you’ll oversee projects and procedures to ensure that all real estate transactions are undertaken in line with bp’s safety policy, code of conduct and financial framework

Experience

Strong people leader, leading and mentoring a high performing team

Experienced in Real Estate: network planning, surveying, administration procedures and standards

An expert negotiator with the ability to influence at all levels and handle challenging real estate transactions

Sound understanding of retail business

Budget management

Preferred but not crucial: MRICS or associated qualification

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Apply now!



