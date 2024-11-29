Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. bp Head of Property - Mobility & Convenience

bp Head of Property - Mobility & Convenience

bp Head of Property - Mobility & Convenience

  • Location United Kingdom - Milton Keynes
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ087913
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Retail Group


Job Description:

The Head of Property - Mobility & Convenience plays a key role in delivering the overall network strategy and plan for the UK Retail Business, ensuring that the entire network delivers towards the mobility and convenience goals, in both sustaining the network and growing the customer base.

Leading the UK Network Commercial Development Team, you’ll be responsible for:

  • crafting bp’s network of forecourts in the UK – developing a collaborative relationship with the external real estate market to deliver our network plans

  • General estate management of the existing estate of 300+ petrol filling station sites

  • Acquisition (greenfield land, brownfield, operational) of high-grading, future-proofed opportunities/assets to support energy transition and maintain existing performance

  • Lead UK portfolio optimisation programme of underperforming assets including disposals and improvement plan reviews

  • Handle lease re-gears, renewals, surrenders and general estate risk

  • Relationship management of >100 Landlords and the estate Joint Venture

  • Negotiation and collaboration with DNOs, Landlords and solicitors to roll out estate-wide EV infrastructure

  • Consistent collaboration with bp’s convenience partner, M&S, and their Property Team

  • With your dedicated team of 5, you’ll be involved in exciting initiatives to steer our retail estate through the energy transition – helping bp and the world reach net zero

  • Doing the right thing is key for bp and you’ll oversee projects and procedures to ensure that all real estate transactions are undertaken in line with bp’s safety policy, code of conduct and financial framework

Experience

  • Strong people leader, leading and mentoring a high performing team

  • Experienced in Real Estate: network planning, surveying, administration procedures and standards

  • An expert negotiator with the ability to influence at all levels and handle challenging real estate transactions

  • Sound understanding of retail business

  • Budget management

  • Preferred but not crucial: MRICS or associated qualification

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Apply now!


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Retail standards and procedures, Retail territory development, Retail training skills, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Site maintenance management {+ 4 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp