bp Innovation & Engineering: Digital Graduate Programme (2024)

A permanent employee from day one, you’ll be undergoing a world-class 2-year program with choice, flexibility, and wellbeing at its heart. Our hybrid workplace will enable you to enjoy work-life balance as we place trust in our team to deliver results working from home and the office.

Our extensive training, personalised learning journeys and career coaching will set you up for a long-lasting career. Our early careers programs have been designed as part of bp’s long-term vision to support future renewable energy projects both locally and internationally.

A ‘real job’ with ‘real accountability’ in two diverse role rotations with additional project experiences, tailored to build your capability

The opportunity to work in different parts of the bp business to build your foundation skills ready for the commencement of the exciting Australia / Asia & Pacific strategic projects & just in time for your next career move

An immersive and supportive onboarding program in your first few months providing the opportunity to build strong relationships with your cohort, a buddy to help guide your first weeks & a mentor to help with your long-term career goals

Quality formal and informal training and development activities that build your technical and non-technical skillset ​

The opportunity to build a strong network of local and international peers, senior leaders and technical experts who will help guide and mentor you through the program & beyond​

A competitive salary package, access to fuel discount, bonus and share program

Can rapidly grasp new concepts, achieve a high-level familiarity with new technologies and sense their application

Have had experience in life experimenting with technology, translating ideas and concepts into opportunities and successful technology adoptions

Strong entrepreneurial drive and curiosity; persistence in following up opportunities

Problem solving skills to meet demanding challenges that don’t readily lend themselves to traditional digital solutions

Are self-motivated with an enthusiastic and proactive, passionate approach to learn and inspire

Are an imaginative / creative problem solver

Our previous digital graduates are now in all parts of the bp business. Some examples of the varied positions some of them are in now, Business Optimization Lead, Principal Portfolio Manager, Senior Software Engineer, Technology Manager.

You are passionate about reimagining energy for people and our planet. You’ll bring well-rounded life experience, and your strong academic results will be supported by some work experience, everything from customer service to industry experience is great! We know you’re early in your career – we don’t expect you to be an expert.

In your final year of study

Studying a degree in computer science, computer/software engineering and /or, Information Technology

An Australian/New Zealand citizenship or permanent resident​

To apply, please click apply now and follow the prompts.

Opportunities are available across Melbourne and Auckland. You may choose your preferred location upon submitting your application.

Applications will close by 2 April 2023.

