bp Instrument & Control Engineering Graduate Programme (2023)

Automation includes a range of engineering subdisciplines including instruments, process control, safety systems, communications and cyber security. It enables digitally secure, safe, reliable and optimal control of complex onshore LNG processing and offshore gas production facilities..
It is the control & automation engineer’s job to optimise production and enhance safety by making improvements to process control, as well as designing and maintaining the distributed control systems that house these controls. The instruments and protective systems role consist of three primary specialist areas including field instrumentation, safety instrumented systems (SIS), and fire and gas systems, all of these systems playing critical roles in safe and reliable operations, environment and personnel protection. Operations critical telecommunications engineers enhance bp’s safety, security, communications, and operations in the field by engineering and supporting critical operational technology systems, connectivity and networks. The automation systems digital security role supports operations, projects and emerging technologies in understanding cyber security risks related to automation systems, developing solutions and processes to conform to bp requirements.
About the Programme
bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for graduates. You can expect world-class training and great flexibility to realise your full potential. The P&O Early Careers programme is a three-year programme tailored to each graduate and their Discipline, including a real job from day one, a detailed technical and non-technical experience roadmap and a development framework that that encourages breadth and depth.
As part of bp, you will also be able to take part in additional activities outside of your role, whether it be supporting local community initiatives, our bp Business Resourcing Groups and you are given the encouragement and time to participate in these.
Role and responsibilities
As a Graduate you could find yourself: