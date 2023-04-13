bp Instrument & Control Engineering Graduate Programme (2023)

Job summary



Automation includes a range of engineering subdisciplines including instruments, process control, safety systems, communications and cyber security. It enables digitally secure, safe, reliable and optimal control of complex onshore LNG processing and offshore gas production facilities..



It is the control & automation engineer’s job to optimise production and enhance safety by making improvements to process control, as well as designing and maintaining the distributed control systems that house these controls. The instruments and protective systems role consist of three primary specialist areas including field instrumentation, safety instrumented systems (SIS), and fire and gas systems, all of these systems playing critical roles in safe and reliable operations, environment and personnel protection. Operations critical telecommunications engineers enhance bp’s safety, security, communications, and operations in the field by engineering and supporting critical operational technology systems, connectivity and networks. The automation systems digital security role supports operations, projects and emerging technologies in understanding cyber security risks related to automation systems, developing solutions and processes to conform to bp requirements.



About the Programme

bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for graduates. You can expect world-class training and great flexibility to realise your full potential. The P&O Early Careers programme is a three-year programme tailored to each graduate and their Discipline, including a real job from day one, a detailed technical and non-technical experience roadmap and a development framework that that encourages breadth and depth.



As part of bp, you will also be able to take part in additional activities outside of your role, whether it be supporting local community initiatives, our bp Business Resourcing Groups and you are given the encouragement and time to participate in these.



Role and responsibilities

As a Graduate you could find yourself:

Designing and building process plant control systems, which means incredible variety. One day you could be working out the best way to control steam generation system (eg; Boilers), the next you could be working on installing an advanced process control system (a kind of autopilot) for production train.

Working with the latest sensing, measurement & analysis instrument technologies; learning design and application of safety instrumented systems in LNG production facility that entails process and utility complex.

Integrating instrument and protection systems for electric vehicles, battery charging and storage systems or working with miniature sensors to develop energy systems integrating wind, solar and green hydrogen energy.

Working with the latest wireless technology to support development and use of industrial IoT as we modernise our legacy operations.

Working with an incredibly diverse and distributed team of experienced engineers with a global perspective and an opportunity to contribute to the high profile carbon capture project in the region

Learning while working in a lean and agile squad model organization, paving the agility mindset while offering a pull through development opportunity.

We know you’re early in your career – we don’t expect you to be an expert.

To be eligible for the Instrument & Control Engineering Graduate Programme program you will: