bp P&O: Engineering (Process & Process Safety) Graduate Programme 2024

Job summary

About the program

A permanent employee from day one, you’ll be undergoing a world-class 3-year program with choice, flexibility, and wellbeing at its heart. Our hybrid workplace will enable you to enjoy work-life balance as we place trust in our team to deliver results working from home and the office.

Our extensive training, personalised learning journeys and career coaching will set you up for a long-lasting career. Our early careers programs have been designed as part of bp’s long-term vision to support future renewable energy projects both locally and internationally.

You’ll enjoy:

A ‘real job’ with ‘real accountability’ in two diverse role rotations with additional project experiences, tailored to build your capability

The opportunity to work in different parts of the bp business to build your foundation skills ready for the commencement of the exciting Australia / Asia & Pacific strategic projects & just in time for your next career move

An immersive and supportive onboarding program in your first few months providing the opportunity to build strong relationships with your cohort, a buddy to help guide your first weeks & a mentor to help with your long-term career goals

Quality formal and informal training and development activities that build your technical and non-technical skillset ​

The opportunity to build a strong network of local and international peers, senior leaders and technical experts who will help guide and mentor you through the program & beyond​

A competitive salary package, access to fuel discount, bonus and share program

As a Process Engineering graduate, you ...

Will be working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions in support of the rapid transition to net zero

Will apply your chemical engineering skills to solve real-world problems in technology development, projects, or operations

Will care passionately about the safety of our facilities, and develop the skills needed to constantly seek inherently safer solutions

Recognise the risks in the work you are doing and constantly seek ways to mitigate

Recognise the environmental impact of the facilities you are working on, and constantly seek ways to reduce

Will be building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver excellence

Will be demonstrating drive and dedication through the bp values with an emphasis on safety

About you ​

You are passionate about reimagining energy for people and our planet. You’ll bring well-rounded life experience, and your strong academic results will be supported by some work experience, everything from customer service to industry experience is great! We know you’re early in your career – we don’t expect you to be an expert.

To be eligible for this program you are: ​​

In your final year of study

You are pursuing a Bachelors or Masters degree in Chemical, Process or Biochemical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Environmental Engineering or studies related to sustainability or low carbon energy

An Australian/New Zealand citizenship or permanent resident​

To apply, please click apply now and follow the prompts.

Opportunities are available in Perth. You may choose your preferred location upon submitting your application.

Applications will close by 2 April 2023.

To find out more about us, please click here.



bp.com/careers

bp is an equal opportunity employer supporting inclusion and diversity in our workforce. bp encourages women, people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, Maori, Pasifika or Pacific Islands heritage and people of diverse backgrounds to apply.