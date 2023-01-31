bp Petroleum-Reservoir Engineering (PE/RE) Graduate Programme (2023)

Job summary

As a petroleum-reservoir engineer (PE/RE), you will be part of the Subsurface organisation that sits under the Production & Operations business group. Our vision is to become an industry-leading hydrocarbons business and the engine room of our integrated energy company; we will do this by always putting safety first, reducing carbon emissions, improving efficiency, integrating across the value chain, and flexibly deploying talent to the solve the biggest issues. At the heart of Subsurface lies our purpose to be a digitally enabled and agile team that can apply and nurture its subsurface skills to find, develop and manage a portfolio of high-value, carbon-efficient resources.



From exploration to production, our petroleum and reservoir engineers play a crucial role in bp’s field operation success. Petroleum Engineers are a key link between design, planning and operations of wells, facilities, reservoir, and storage container development. You’ll be adding value through performance optimization through system modelling and developing well intervention requirements to maintain or improve the production of hydrocarbons and CO2 storage throughout the life of the field. Depending on your bp location and role, you will gain broad capability, primarily through job experiences, in:

Reservoir and Well Performance: for example, participation in the reservoir and well reviews; involvement in production forecasting or optimising water, gas and CO2 injection

System Optimization: for example in well production and facilities optimisation, sand management, artificial lift or geothermal production

Well Management: for example in well performance tracking or well operations, real-time surveillance and developing machine learning and data analytics solutions

Well and/or area Performance: for example, participation in the reservoir and well reviews; involvement in reservoir performance analysis, well planning, or flood management

Reservoir and/or storage management: for example, in setting depletion strategy, generating field development options, or reserves estimation

Reservoir and/or storage simulation: for example, in history matching or model building, developing data analytics solutions

About the Programme

About you

Pursued/pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree in Petroleum Engineer and Chemical Engineering

Graduated/graduating between January 2021 and July 2023

Applications close at midnight 31 Jan 2023.

bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for graduates. You can expect world-class training and great flexibility to realise your full potential.

The Graduate Programme is a three-year programme tailored to each graduate and their Discipline, including a real job from day one, a detailed technical and non-technical experience roadmap and a development framework that that encourages breadth and depth.

You'll have strong organisational skills and the ability to deliver results in a collaborative environment. Your agility to learn and adapt will be key along with the energy, motivation, and ownership to make the most of this fantastic opportunity. You'll be comfortable making courageous and bold decisions, have digital fluency, a keen eye for analytics and the insights they provide.

To be eligible for the PE/RE Graduate Programme program you will: