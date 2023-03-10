bp Process Engineering Graduate Programme(2023)

Job summary

About bp ​

We bring with us over 100 years of experience steeped in the world of energy. More than a century defined by two core commodities, oil and gas, brings us to a pivotal point where we are transforming from an international oil company producing resources to an integrated energy company delivering solutions for customers. We want to move fast but will do so with real discipline and care – keeping our focus on safety and performance while we transform, delivering long-term value for our stakeholders. Our early careers hires help build an agile, innovative, and efficient bp; a purpose-driven, digitally enabled, fully integrated organization.



About the Programme

Our early careers development programme lasts 3 years, comprising work experience, training, and specialist support. It is likely you will carry out several different roles to expose you to different aspects of Process Engineering. Opportunities depend on business needs, and the location of the work may change as you move between roles.

In the longer term, process engineers can develop into many roles. Some prefer to stay in engineering and may become subject matter experts or advisers, some prefer to work on projects and may become project managers, some prefer operations and may become facilities managers. But there is no limit; several of our recent CEOs started their careers as engineers!



Roles and responsibilities ​

The precise nature of your role will be defined by the needs of the business, but your duties and responsibilities will include:

Apply your chemical engineering skills to solve real-world problems in technology development, projects, or operations

Care passionately about the safety of our facilities, and develop the skills needed to constantly seek inherently safer solutions

Recognize the risks in the work you are doing and constantly seek ways to mitigate

Recognize the environmental impact of the facilities you are working on, and constantly seek ways to reduce

Build relationships both within bp and with our external partners

As part of bp, you will also be able to take part in additional activities outside of your role, whether it be supporting local community initiatives, our bp Business Resourcing Groups and you are given the encouragement and time to participate.

About you

You’ll have strong

organizational skills and the ability to deliver results in a collaborative environment. Your agility to learn and adapt will be key along with the energy, motivation, and ownership to make the most of this fantastic opportunity. You’ll be comfortable making courageous and bold decisions, have digital fluency, a keen eye for analytics and the insights they provide.

We know you’re early in your career – we don’t expect you to be an expert.

As a bp graduate , you will have an interest and/or skill in delivering economic value back to a business, identifying solutions and strategies resulting in cost savings and a natural negotiation style. No matter where you work at BP, you’ll be valued, included and respected. We’ll provide you with on-going support and we’ll reward you for the great work you do.

To be eligible for the Process Engineering Graduate Programme you will: