Job summary

About bp ​

We bring with us over 100 years of experience steeped in the world of energy. More than a century defined by two core commodities, oil and gas, brings us to a pivotal point where we are transforming from an international oil company producing resources to an integrated energy company delivering solutions for customers. We want to move fast but will do so with real discipline and care – keeping our focus on safety and performance while we transform, delivering long-term value for our stakeholders. Our early careers hires help build an agile, innovative, and efficient bp; a purpose-driven, digitally enabled, fully integrated organization.

The energy industry has a challenge: demand for energy is growing, but we urgently need to reduce the carbon emissions resulting from energy use. Process Engineering is at the heart of the energy industry, supporting oil and gas production, processing, conversion to create fuels and chemicals, and serving the energy transition in areas such as hydrogen, carbon capture, and green fuels .

About the programme ​

For this Process Engineering Summer intern role , we are looking for someone to be part of the Process Engineering team. Process Engineering is involved throughout the lifecycle of major energy projects, from establishing the business case and concept for a new development, through optimisation, design, engineering, construction, commissioning, and operations. We also support developing the innovations that will ensure our future success. And most importantly, we must understand and mitigate the process safety risks arising from our operations.

During your internship you’ll get continuous feedback and guidance on how to plan and deliver your project, along with advice on what to look for and who to talk to. You’ll also be encouraged, individually and together with your Intern peer group, to find out as much as possible about other teams, disciplines and operations to broaden your understanding of the bp business.

Our 12-week Summer Internship Programme commences in May 2023/June 2023 and is designed to give you maximum exposure to our Process Engineering business. You’ll become part of a collaborative and inclusive workplace as you build on your technical and interpersonal skills, and you’ll be able to begin your career in a challenging and entrepreneurial environment characterized by innovative thinking and teamwork.

Duties and responsibilities ​

The precise nature of your role will be defined by the needs of the business, but your duties and responsibilities will include:

Apply your chemical engineering skills to solve real-world problems in technology development, projects, or operations

Care passionately about the safety of our facilities, and develop the skills needed to constantly seek inherently safer solutions

Recognise the risks in the work you are doing and constantly seek ways to mitigate

Recognise the environmental impact of the facilities you are working on, and constantly seek ways to reduce

Build relationships both within bp and with our external partners

To be eligible for the Process Engineering Internship Programme program you will: