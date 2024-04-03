bp Pulse European Senior Finance Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About BP Pulse

BP Pulse's mission is clear - to ‘make charging extraordinarily helpful’ through the provision of a high quality charging network, underpinned by a first class customer offer and a foundation of capital and cost efficiency. It's all about bp’s next gen electrification business which is customer centric and digitally enabled and we are inviting you to be a part of it!

BP Pulse is an entrepreneurial, customer centric and digitally savvy team, mobilising cross-functional squads to deliver objectives, key results and missions – at pace!

We are creating a scalable next generation mobility business that can deliver high quality returns and long-term free cash flow generation – and we will implement this with a disciplined approach to capital and resource allocation and rapid customer acquisition which will help deliver our net zero ambition.

As European Senior Finance Manager, BP Pulse you will be a key member of the European leadership team and Finance leadership team – both are an integral part of growing BP Pulse. In this role, you will be accountable for providing strategic, financial and performance management across the European portfolio, which consists of ‘On The Go’ charging activities in Germany, Benlux, France and Iberia through our Joint Venture with Iberdrola. You will be responsible for driving performance across this portfolio, integrating wider teams to support Pulse’s European agenda, namely ARC, PPM, GBS, Tax and Pulse enablers (Product & Tech, Execution and Customer) and leading a European Finance Manager. Key focus areas will be capital discipline, new business activity, growing Gross margin, cost efficiencies and ensuring we continue to optimise and build our business in a sustainable way.

What you will do:

Strategic and performance advisor to the European General Manager and their leadership team

Use in-sight and data to drive strategic improvements, create and capture value – all underpinned in a tightly controlled framework

Operate as a go to Finance Contact to support and coordinate when required all business finance activities including integrating with other in-country functions (e.g. Tax, Legal, Treasury, IT&S, GBS etc.) as we develop and implement new business opportunities.

Support, test and review GFO assumptions with PPM across Europe.

Accountability for translating business strategy into business plans that focus on activities and financial outcomes. This includes input, review and feedback into economic evaluations for investment projects.

Ensuring a fit for purpose EFM financial process is followed for BP Pulse across various electrification activities in Europe (including new business models).

Ensuring that the business is compliant with the Group Finance guidelines.

Lead Monthly performance management reporting and content delivery, including providing oversight and challenge to ‘must win’ programs.

Continuously seek to improve and standardise the business.

​What you will bring:

Proven track record of driving strategic change through performance management and in-sight

Strong influencing, networking and relationship building skills to work across a wide range of stakeholders to drive value outcomes

Strong analytical skills and commercial mentality

Experience of quickly grasping new situations/business/activity

Ability to deliver process improvement that embraces the opportunity to add new value

A strong teammate who is also comfortable working autonomously and under the demands of a fast-paced work environment

Accounting qualification (ACA / ACCA / CPA or equivalent)

Why join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

