bp Pulse Procurement Analyst

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.The Procurement Analyst will be responsible for all procurement activities relating to the roll-out of bp pulse EV charging infrastructure in US from an end to end purchasing perspective. This is a highly integrated role implementing defined bp pulse procurement processes and building efficiencies and best practice across our EV & Mobility & Convenience organizations.This position is based in our Chicago office.



Accountable for procurement delivery in US from end to end S2P perspective

Work in an agile and collaborative manner with local internal and external collaborators to provide the business with the procurement support required to deliver the plan

Work closely with Execution and Operation teams, establishing, developing and maintaining strong working relationships

Drive value through innovation identification and continuous improvement

Proactively identify and manage risk and escalate as appropriate to US Procurement Advisor

Responsible for meeting/exceeding Procurement KPIs aligned with business OKR’s

Prepare and present monthly performance reports

Implement Global and Cluster Procurement contracts and strategies, as applicable and agreed by central team.

Where agreed centrally, develop contracting strategies for new local suppliers

Support the subsidy programs in country and ensure rollout in line with local subsidy requirements

Alignment with established common process and local legal requirements to meet the expected delivery criteria and in accordance with global requirements and standards

Coordinate supplier performance management and reporting of near-term progress against long term targets

Ensure all processes and contracts are in compliance with bp HSSE requirements and standards

Capture lessons learned through procurement and supplier performance and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

University degree in a technical or related equivalent business subject area or a comparable degree program.

Experienced in category strategy execution

Strong negotiation, sourcing, contracting and contract management

Skilled application in supplier performance management

Project management

Good working knowledge of S2P processes, Power bi, and SAP system

Knowledge of supply chain management

MCIPS/ISM qualification or working towards it

Demonstrable experience in the EV category

Working in a matrix organization with Agile tools

Financial and market analysis skills

Experience in Ariba e-sourcing or other e-procurement tools

Leadership experience

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



