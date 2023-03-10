bp Summer Work Placement Programme (2023)

Job summary

bp Singapore Summer Work Placement Programme

Imagine being part of a different kind of energy company, for a very different future.

We know that creating a low carbon future needs fresh perspectives and ways of thinking that come from different lived experiences. At bp, we’re dedicated to creating workplaces where people from all backgrounds can thrive – Apply to our 12-week Summer Work Placement programme, a development programme giving students with disabilities an opportunity to learn more about the energy industry. Participants will have opportunities to build their network, gain skills and knowledge that will help them succeed and become future leaders.



This summer work placement programme is within the Finance & Risk division which supports our Trading & Shipping (T&S) business. Their role is to advise and support T&S to enhance value in commercial opportunities, manage the risk control framework, engage with T&S for input on acquisition/ divestment opportunities to name a few. You’ll become part of a collaborative and inclusive workplace as you build on your technical and interpersonal skills, and you’ll be able to begin your career in a challenging and entrepreneurial environment characterized by innovative thinking and teamwork.

You will be working on projects with real impact to our business. You’ll be placed in a team that best matches your skillset and ambitions and be an integral part of the team’s success. Over the course of the work placement programme you can expect your duties and responsibilities to include:

Working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions

Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company

Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver great work

About you ​

You are passionate about reimagining energy for people and our planet, are committed and adaptable and want to make a difference. Even though good levels of numeracy are important, you won’t necessarily need a formal technical background. You’ll bring well-rounded life experience, and your strong academic results will be supported by some work experience, everything from customer service to industry experience is great!

You’ll have strong organisational skills and the ability to deliver results in a collaborative environment. Your agility to learn and adapt will be key along with the energy, motivation, and ownership to make the most of this fantastic opportunity. You’ll be comfortable making courageous and bold decisions, have digital fluency, a keen eye for analytics and the insights they provide.

We know you’re early in your career – we don’t expect you to be an expert.

To be eligible for the Work Placement Programme programme you will:

be currently pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree in any discipline which could range from Business, Commerce, Finance, Accounting, Economics, Arts to STEM

Singaporean or PR

Open to all year groups

Applications close at midnight 10 March 2023.

Join the Summer Work Placement programme in Finance & Risk, and you will be able to begin your career in a challenging and entrepreneurial environment characterised by innovative thinking, knowledge and teamwork.



Over the course of the 12 week programme you can expect your duties and responsibilities to include:

· Working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions

· Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company

· Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver great work

· Demonstrating drive and commitment through the bp values with an emphasis on safety.



The participant will support our Trading & Shipping business. Work placement projects could take place in the following areas:



Accounting, reporting and control: The accounting and reporting team submits Trading & Shipping's trading activity to bp group accounts for inclusion in our quarterly reports, annual report and accounts and other statutory reports.



Settlements: The Settlements teams manage all end to end Trading Settlements processes. They ensure bp's cash position is carefully managed through funding and robust control. Settlements teams work closely with the Front Office to ensure accurate and timely settlement.



Operational excellence: As part of the Operational Excellence team, you will help with managing, setting and promoting new and continuing improvement initiatives, compliant with Operational Risk standards and Internal Control processes across Trading & Shipping.



Commodity risk: Working in Commodity risk means you must understand, control and constructively challenge trading activity and positions on a near real-time basis within Trading & Shipping to ensure it is compliant and aligned to intended trading strategy.





Other information

Remember, you can only apply for ONE opportunity. If you are not sure that this is the opportunity for you, please return to our Candidate Matcher to review your other matches. Within the education section please list all information for any degrees that you have studied or are currently studying.



