bp Tangguh LNG Engineering Internship Programme (2023)

Job summary

Be part of reimagining energy

At bp, we have one thing on our mind – the energy of tomorrow. We’re helping the world get to net zero with the ambition of being a net zero company by 2050 and our early careers hires are integral to achieving this. As future leaders and technical experts, we need fresh thinking, curiosity, and a solution focus mindset to reimagine energy. That’s where you come in! ​



About the programme ​



This programme is intended to support the delivery of Tangguh LNG AMDAL commitment.

Our 12-week Summer Internship Programme is based in Jakarta and will commence in Feb/Mar 2023. It is designed to give you maximum exposure to our business. You will become part of a collaborative and inclusive workplace as you build on your technical and interpersonal skills, and you’ll be able to begin your career in a challenging and entrepreneurial environment characterized by innovative thinking and teamwork.





What to expect during your internship:

Continuous feedback and guidance on project planning and delivery

Gaining network from other experts in the field

Obtain necessary hard skill and soft skill; disciplines, and operations to broaden your understanding of the bp business.

Roles and responsibilities

Applying your engineering skills to solve real-world problems in technology development, projects, or operations

Caring passionately about the safety of our facilities, and develop the skills needed to constantly seek inherently safer solutions

Recognising the risks in the work you are doing and constantly seek ways to mitigate

Recognising the environmental impact of the facilities you are working on, and constantly seek ways to reduce

Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners

Eligible candidates are:

Part of ethnicities of Papua or with parent(s) originally from the land of Papua

Willing to learn, have passion to excel and deliver results, and coming from bachelor's or Master's degree in Chemical, Physics, Mechanical, Electrical Engineering

Graduated from university in 2021-2022 or will graduate in 2023-2024

The precise nature of your role will be defined by the needs of the business, but your responsibilities will include: