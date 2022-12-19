bp Tangguh LNG Engineering Internship Programme (2023)

At bp, we have one thing on our mind – the energy of tomorrow. We’re helping the world get to net zero with the ambition of being a net zero company by 2050 and our early careers hires are integral to achieving this. As future leaders and technical experts, we need fresh thinking, curiosity, and a solution focus mindset to reimagine energy. That’s where you come in!
About the programme
This programme is intended to support the delivery of Tangguh LNG AMDAL commitment.
Our 12-week Summer Internship Programme is based in Jakarta and will commence in Feb/Mar 2023. It is designed to give you maximum exposure to our business. You will become part of a collaborative and inclusive workplace as you build on your technical and interpersonal skills, and you’ll be able to begin your career in a challenging and entrepreneurial environment characterized by innovative thinking and teamwork.
What to expect during your internship: