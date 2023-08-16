Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



bp Trading & Shipping Graduate Programme 2024 (Commercial)

Be part of reimaging energy

At bp, we have one thing on our mind – the energy of tomorrow. We’re helping the world get to net zero with the ambition of being a net zero company by 2050 and our early careers hires are integral to achieving this. As future leaders and technical experts, we need fresh thinking, curiosity, and a solution focus mindset to reimagine energy. That’s where you come in! ​

About bp ​

We bring with us over 100 years of experience steeped in the world of energy. More than a century defined by two core commodities, oil and gas, brings us to a pivotal point where we are transforming from an international oil company producing resources to an integrated energy company delivering solutions for customers. We want to move fast but will do so with real discipline and care – keeping our focus on safety and performance while we transform, delivering long-term value for our stakeholders. Our early careers hires help build an agile, innovative, and efficient bp; a purpose-driven, digitally enabled, fully integrated organization.

Trading & Shipping is bp's face to the commodities markets including oil, gas, power, emissions, and finance. Our role is to enhance performance and maximise value for bp’s assets through distinctive supply, commodity trading, data analytics and risk management; underpinned by a world-class finance, control, and compliance infrastructure.



About the programme

Our trading & shipping graduate programme is global in nature – wherever you’re based, you’ll benefit from the same outstanding training, development, and support. It is a 3 year programme and the rotational structure of our program provides you with choice which means you’ll be challenged in many ways – all of which will build your confidence, expertise, and experience at pace, giving you the flexibility to eventually take your career in the direction that suits you best. We have designed the programme to enable flexibility, giving you the choice of a development track preference when joining, or deciding and even changing tracks after the first year.

Once hired into the graduate programme your world-class learning journey will incorporate online and virtual learning with face-to-face classroom and on-the-job training giving you the behavioural and technical skills you need to build a truly outstanding career. In addition, you'll have a buddy and mentor assigned to you, helping you to navigate the organisation, guide your development and learn what it takes to be successful.

Commercial development track: Every year, bp invests billions of dollars searching for new sources of energy, supplying our customers with the fuels they need. You’ll help to ensure we make the best use of our investment. We want you to be in the best position to propose new and creative ways to maximize value. The commercial development track will help you to develop strong commercial acumen which is supported by the different rotations you will undertake. You may find yourself placed in a team that sets strategy, tracks the market, or manages foreign exchange, or you may be a trading operator responsible for the logistical success of a trading deal. Other rotations include marketing & origination, structured products and chartering.

No matter where you work, all of the roles will offer a challenging experience that gives you first-hand exposure to our trading & shipping activities and will contribute to building your long-term career in the organization.

About you

You are passionate about reimagining energy for people and our planet, are committed and adaptable and want to make a difference. Even though good levels of numeracy are important, you won’t necessarily need a formal technical background. You’ll bring well-rounded life experience, and your strong academic results will be supported by some work experience, everything from customer service to industry experience is great!

You’ll have strong organizational skills and the ability to deliver results in a collaborative environment. Your agility to learn and adapt will be key along with the energy, motivation, and ownership to make the most of this fantastic opportunity. You’ll be comfortable making courageous and bold decisions, have digital fluency, a keen eye for analytics and the insights they provide.

We know you’re early in your career – we don’t expect you to be an expert.

As a bp graduate, you will have an interest and/or skill in delivering economic value back to a business, identifying solutions and strategies resulting in cost savings and a natural negotiation style. No matter where you work at bp, you’ll be valued, included and respected. We’ll provide you with on-going support and we’ll reward you for the great work you do.

To be eligible for the T&S Graduate Programme program you should:

be currently pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree in any discipline which could range from Business, Commerce, Finance, Accounting, Economics, Arts to STEM

be in your final year of study, graduating between December 2023 and July 2024 or graduated in the last one year

hold the rights to work in Singapore



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.