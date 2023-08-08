 bp Trading & Shipping Summer Internship Programme (2024)

Job summary

bp Trading & Shipping Summer Internship 2024 Trading & shipping is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, emissions, chemicals and finance. Its role is to enhance performance and maximise group value for our assets through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology, underpinned by a world-class finance, control and compliance infrastructure. Designed for penultimate year students, our 12-week Summer Internship Programme commences in May 2024 and is designed to give you maximum exposure to our Trading & Shipping business. You’ll become part of a collaborative and inclusive workplace as you build on your technical and interpersonal skills and you’ll enjoy access to some of the most talented people in their fields. You will be working on projects with real impact to our business. You’ll be placed in a team that best matches your skillset and ambitions and be an integral part of the team’s success.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

bp Trading & Shipping Summer Internship 2024Trading & shipping is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, emissions, chemicals and finance. Its role is to enhance performance and maximise group value for our assets through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology, underpinned by a world-class finance, control and compliance infrastructure.Designed for penultimate year students, our 12-week Summer Internship Programme commences in May 2024 and is designed to give you maximum exposure to our Trading & Shipping business. You’ll become part of a collaborative and inclusive workplace as you build on your technical and interpersonal skills and you’ll enjoy access to some of the most talented people in their fields.You will be working on projects with real impact to our business. You’ll be placed in a team that best matches your skillset and ambitions and be an integral part of the team’s success.



Job Description:

bp Trading & Shipping Summer Internship Programme (2024)



Be part of reimaging energy

At bp, we have one thing on our mind – the energy of tomorrow. We’re helping the world get to net zero with the ambition of being a net zero company by 2050 and our early careers hires are integral to achieving this. As future leaders and technical experts, we need fresh thinking, curiosity, and a solution focus mindset to reimagine energy. That’s where you come in! ​



About bp ​

We bring with us over 100 years of experience steeped in the world of energy. More than a century defined by two core commodities, oil and gas, brings us to a pivotal point where we are transforming from an international oil company producing resources to an integrated energy company delivering solutions for customers. We want to move fast but will do so with real discipline and care – keeping our focus on safety and performance while we transform, delivering long-term value for our stakeholders. Our early careers hires help build an agile, innovative, and efficient bp; a purpose-driven, digitally enabled, fully integrated organization.



About the programme

Designed for penultimate year students, our 12-week Summer Internship Programme commences in May 2024 and is designed to give you maximum exposure to our Trading & Shipping business. You’ll become part of a collaborative and inclusive workplace as you build on your technical and interpersonal skills and you’ll enjoy access to some of the most talented people in their fields.



You will be working on projects with real impact to our business. You’ll be placed in a team that best matches your skillset and ambitions and be an integral part of the team’s success.

You could be carrying out research and analysis into a particular market area to help support trading decisions

You could be producing a daily news report to highlight market information and important drivers for the trading team.

You could be supporting teams on key projects related to our low carbon ambitions

You could be working to automate and optimise systems to speed up trading processes



Alongside this, a buddy will help you network and learn everything you need to perform in the organisation. Over the course of the internship programme, you’ll have the opportunity to learn about our graduate programme through networking, training & information sessions before deciding on which graduate development track you would like to be considered for as our summer internship is a primary pipeline for our 2025 Trading and Shipping graduate programme.



About you ​

You are passionate about reimagining energy for people and our planet, are committed and adaptable and want to make a difference. Even though good levels of numeracy are important, you won’t necessarily need a formal technical background. You’ll bring well-rounded life experience, and your strong academic results will be supported by some work experience, everything from customer service to industry experience is great!



We know you’re early in your career – we don’t expect you to be an expert.



To be eligible for the T&S Internship Programme program you will:

be currently pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree in any discipline which could range from Business, Commerce, Finance, Accounting, Economics, Arts to STEM

be in your penultimate year of study, graduating between December 2024 and July 2025



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.