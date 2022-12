Job summary

Engineers play a crucial role in the safe & efficient operation of our wind farms. As part of our multi-discipline engineering team you will provide technical support to our operations; including troubleshooting technical challenges; improving the availability/reliability of our operating assets; and driving the performance of our turbines.



You will gain broad exposure to wind farm components, including:

Turbine technology

Sub-stations

Electrical transmission systems

The role will provide you with exposure to many facets of engineering, including:

Equipment design & operation

Control systems

Maintenance & inspection

Risk identification & assessment

Data analytics

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within an early career development program, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.



At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

Competitive pay

Retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

BP will not support US Immigration sponsorship for full-time or long-term employment

Pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree

Preferred Requirements

Majoring in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering

Must be available for a continuous 12 week period for duration of summer internship

Students should be in the 2nd or 3rd year of a four-year degree program

Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship

About bp Gas & Low Carbon Energy

At bp we’re reimagining energy, and so could you. By reinventing our ‎gas and low carbon energy businesses we’re advancing low carbon energy solutions for people and our planet. That’s why we need talent like you to join us.



