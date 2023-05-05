bpSA Business Advisor

The purpose of this role is to provide management support to the VP and the leadership team of bp Southern Africa for them to execute their activities in a coordinated manner to achieve organisational goals timeously. The BA role provides guidance to the whole organisation on different subject matters, spanning performance, strategy, communications and external affairs, people, safety, ethics and compliance as well as controls. Working closely with the VP, leadership team and the organisation at large, the BA engages in overall communication to influence decision making and embedding of culture in the organisation.
The BA coordinates the executive calendar in a focused manner to ensure all local priorities are supported, fusing this with the entity requirements centred around performance, strategy and compliance. A big part of the role centres around effective communication and maintaining good relationships with key stakeholders for the success of the organisation.
Strong coordination and performance management skills, the ability to influence across all levels of the organisation and high-performance orientation are critical skills and attributes required for the successful delivery of the BA role.
The role will provide invaluable exposure to the senior and executive leadership processes within Customers & Products (C&P) and the Group as part of the individual’s long term career path. Through exposure to a wide and varied range of business and functional issues, the BA gets opportunity to network extensively within bp network.
As a result of the demanding nature of the role, it is an excellent development opportunity for a highly motivated candidate to deepen his or her experience and knowledge of the mobility businesses, associated interfaces (e.g. Trading & Shipping), functions and the corporate centre.
Key Accountabilities:
