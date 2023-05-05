bpSA Business Advisor

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

The purpose of this role is to provide management support to the VP and the leadership team of bp Southern Africa for them to execute their activities in a coordinated manner to achieve organisational goals timeously. The BA role provides guidance to the whole organisation on different subject matters, spanning performance, strategy, communications and external affairs, people, safety, ethics and compliance as well as controls. Working closely with the VP, leadership team and the organisation at large, the BA engages in overall communication to influence decision making and embedding of culture in the organisation.



The BA coordinates the executive calendar in a focused manner to ensure all local priorities are supported, fusing this with the entity requirements centred around performance, strategy and compliance. A big part of the role centres around effective communication and maintaining good relationships with key stakeholders for the success of the organisation.



Strong coordination and performance management skills, the ability to influence across all levels of the organisation and high-performance orientation are critical skills and attributes required for the successful delivery of the BA role.



The role will provide invaluable exposure to the senior and executive leadership processes within Customers & Products (C&P) and the Group as part of the individual’s long term career path. Through exposure to a wide and varied range of business and functional issues, the BA gets opportunity to network extensively within bp network.



As a result of the demanding nature of the role, it is an excellent development opportunity for a highly motivated candidate to deepen his or her experience and knowledge of the mobility businesses, associated interfaces (e.g. Trading & Shipping), functions and the corporate centre.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide high quality commercial and administrative support to bpSA VP and the leadership team to enable the holistic executive team to implement their responsibilities effectively.

Participate in and at times lead critical business projects, ensuring timeous execution and appraisal of key business stakeholders.

Work closely with relevant functions to ensure focus on delivery of SA strategic road map and implementation planned prioritised at executive meetings

Provide initial feedback on pre-read submissions and information to enable management decisions through continuous engagement with staff. Work with relevant teams to support or steer executive decision support where needed, providing quality assurance for internal decision-making documents.

Build relationships across various levels within the organisation and understand the component businesses and enabler functions to support the Southern Africa business. In addition, by maintaining regular contact with key internal stakeholders, the BA gains insights on organisational challenges and tracks action to completion.

Facilitate the development and coordination of bpSA’s performance contract, monthly reports, strategic implementation reviews and SVP QPRs to support performance tracking

Filter incoming queries directed to the VP office and provide guidance to colleagues, where necessary work together to solve independently of the VP.

Actively support License-to-operate organisational activities, including, safety, compliance, controls and B-BBEE.

Working with Communications & External Affairs, coordinate the preparation for the VP’s internal events, communication and external engagements (e.g. press interviews, conference panels, roundtables).

Work closely with the Board assistant to provide assurance on Board pack contents.

In the event of crisis, work very closely with the Crisis and Continuity team and lead BST and/or CST sessions.

Facilitate the MoC process for all Leadership Team roles where necessary.

Work closely with the SVP AsPac office to ensure timely execution of entity or global requests.

Manage the diary of the VP to ensure correct cadence with key internal stakeholders (Leadership Team, Extended Leadership Team, Skip-level sessions), supporting the VP to connect with and energize the team. Ensure agenda of relevant engagements caters to the live needs of the organisation to enhance effective communication and pulse.

Manage the diary of the VP to ensure sufficient engagement with key external stakeholders (Masana, Government) and sufficient visibility in the field at retail sites and terminals.

Keep the pulse on market trends and political movements, and their impact on business operations.

Education & Experience Required:



Education

Tertiary Qualification - Degree in relevant discipline. Commercial, technical/engineering or Strategic retailing experience internally or externally preferred.

Experience

5-6 years oil or FMCG industry experience

Skills & competencies

Profound knowledge in business planning, strategising and analysis techniques

High emphasis on quality that helps maintain compliance with the quality standards

Possess technical competence to use work related software and gadgets

Ability to ensure compliance between planning and implementation

Project management skillset to promote execution

