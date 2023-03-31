bpx energy X-perience Event (August 15-16, 2023)

Job summary

X-perience is bpx energy’s premier exploratory trip for currently enrolled college students. The two day all-expenses paid trip provides students from a variety of disciplines the opportunity to visit our Denver Headquarters, learn from industry experts, and explore Denver, while also meeting current bpx employees and leaders, as well as other college students from across the country. X-perience participants will also have the opportunity to interview for a position in genbpx, our early career program, or in our 2024 Summer Internship. This exclusive X-perience presents a unique opportunity to build connections and potentially secure your spot as a future genbpx-er or intern. In addition to expanding industry knowledge, our early career programs focus on leadership, public speaking, and professional development – all of which will be incorporated in this event in support of our goal of building the future leaders of our business and industry.

X-perience participants will have the opportunity to interview with one of the following bpx energy teams, all of which are hiring for possible full-time early careers roles or for the Summer 2024 Internship:



• Wells Engineers (Drilling or Completions)

• Facilities Engineers

• Production Engineering

• Land

• Low Carbon & Sustainability

• Technology

• People & Culture

• Ethics & Compliance

• Communications

• Finance

• Accounting

• Supply Chain

• Legal

• Advocacy & Government Affairs



The bpx energy early career programs are focused around building strong relationships: increasing learning, creating opportunities to gain experience to produce meaningful work. We think the best way to build our team is by inviting students to our Denver office to see how we’re walking the walk with our early career programs. We hope to provide opportunities for students to build relationships with industry employees while adding context for what an career in the industry could look like. At bpx energy, we think big and embrace change. We strive to be modern, innovative, and collaborative within every function of our business. Our mission is to become the premier onshore operator in the United States. bpx energy is bp’s US onshore oil and gas business. bpx energy has world-class unconventional assets which span across Texas and Louisiana. We focus on delivering free cash flow not only by continued strong returns and operational performance, but also by relentless innovation aimed at making our business even safer, smarter and more environmentally sustainable. At bpx energy, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Minimum Requirements:

• A cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

• Pursuing a degree from a recognized institute of higher learning

• Graduating December 2023 through May 2026

• All applications must be submitted by May 8, 2023 at 11:59pm