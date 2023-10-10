e-Fuels Acceleration Product Owner

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



As part of the broader Innovation & Engineering group within bp, the focus of the Applied Sciences organization is to develop and scale the technologies needed to help bp and world decarbonize and reach net zero.This team brings together both technology development and commercialisation of innovative ideas. In addition to supporting bp’s Customers & Products organization in developing the liquid fuels options for the future, the team works with Gas & Low Carbon Energy regarding biofuels, green hydrogen, and Production & Operations (P&O) to enhance the operation of refineries and upstream assets as well as help implement capital projects, and facilitates/leads the development of internal Applied Sciences technology offerings.



This role represents an opportunity to play an influential role on the Technology Development and Commercialization team, one of the teams responsible for the delivery of Applied Sciences activities. Our purpose is to apply process engineering expertise by generating deep insights into the fundamentals of current processes, technology developments, and products, and to support emerging business needs through the identification and development of new process options, including potential Ventures investments.

This is a senior role, which will require independent thinking using a broad set of business and engineering criteria to drive the early, technology development / scaleup forward agenda for bp in the areas of SAF, hydrogen, biogas, lignocellulosic alcohols, biodiesel and help to define bp’s overall participation in the renewables space.

The Post Holder will also be expected to help guide the work of lesser-experienced engineers, independently collaborate with business development organizations within bp, work with JV or Ventures investment partners, and potentially run external technology programs. This role will work within our Applied Sciences’ multidisciplinary engineering and science team and be based in Hull, UK.

Define and deliver an advantaged e-Fuels platform of technologies and be the SPA for the scope of an integrated e-Fuels demonstration pilot plant unit, focused on the Fischer-Tropsch pathway. Duties will include procurement, pilot plant design and operation, technical risk management and digital integration.

Delivery of safe and compliant operations, contributing to an HSSE culture aligned with the goals of the division in particular, and bp in general.

Work with business technology colleagues to identify needs and opportunities involving process engineering, and deliver results and insights to meet these needs.

Take the technical lead in early technology appraisal studies and/or due diligence studies, including techno-economic assessments related to all conversion pathways.

Design and run scaleup activities related to conversion pathways, including specifying process equipment, project objectives, and communicating priorities.

Design and lead process development and modelling work, and the communication of results, to meet the needs of the defined programmes, conceptual designs, or active projects, including with industrial partners or third parties.

A Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering is essential (advanced degree desirable) with a strong grasp of underlying fundamentals of physics, reaction engineering, kinetics, and various process technologies.

Experience in project delivery, entrepreneurial thinking and building partnerships.

A background which mixes a strong theoretical basis with practical, large scale experience in a manufacturing environment, preferably Chemicals or Refining.

Prior experience in designing and operating pilot plants and scaling / commercializing new process technologies.

Strong leadership and communication capability, with record of decision-making and appropriate risk-taking.

A firm grasp on risk analysis, techno-economic modelling, and safety principles.

Process simulation capability, ASPEN+ /Petro-Sim or similar

Understanding of key elements related to physical property modelling, techniques and software.

Strong networking skills, and ability to lead delivery of multiple projects across multiple interfaces.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



