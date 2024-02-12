eMSP Associate Product Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Customers & Products



IT&S Group



We are seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Product Associate to join our product management team looking after the bp pulse app. This role is ideal for someone who is passionate about digital product development and is eager to grow in the fields of product management and business analysis.



Assist in the development and management of our product roadmap, ensuring alignment with business goals and customer needs.

Conduct market research and competitive analysis to inform product strategies. · Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including engineering, design, marketing, and sales, to deliver product features and enhancements.

Help manage the product backlog and prioritise features based on business impact and customer value.

Support the product managers in defining and documenting product requirements and user stories.

Analyse data to understand user behaviour and identify opportunities for product improvements.

Participate in user testing and feedback sessions to gather insights and refine product offerings.

Assist in the creation of product-related documentation and marketing materials. Provide support in customer service efforts, helping to address customer inquiries and issues, ensuring a high-level of customer satisfaction.

Play a role in managing major product incidents, coordinating with technical and customer service teams to resolve issues efficiently and minimize impact.

Stay up to date with industry trends and best practices in product development.

Technical Business Analysts: Collaborate to align technical requirements with business strategies and user needs.

Quality Assurance (QA) Teams: Coordinate to ensure product features meet quality standards and address QA feedback effectively.

Developers: Work closely to translate product requirements into practical, technical solutions, understanding constraints and possibilities.

Business Stakeholders: Engage to align product development with stakeholder expectations and communicate progress.

Customer Care Teams: Partner to integrate customer feedback and insights into product improvements and ensure customer satisfaction.

Design Teams: Collaborate to ensure product design aligns with user experience needs and design principle

Strategic Relationship Management and Stakeholder Engagement: Exhibits a strong capability in fostering and maintaining effective relationships with stakeholders across various levels. Proficient in engaging cross-functional teams to align with overarching business goals.

Meticulous Attention to Detail: Established history of meticulous and thorough approach to tasks. Adept at identifying critical details essential for product excellence.

Organizational Proficiency: Exceptional organizational skills, capable of managing multiple projects and deadlines effectively. Demonstrates superior time management abilities and resilience under pressure.

Proactive Learning Ethos and Self-Motivation: Exhibits a strong drive and commitment to continuous learning and self-improvement. A proactive, self-directed professional who excels in dynamic environments and drives tangible results.

Adaptability in Ambiguous Situations: Comfortable navigating through uncertain and changing landscapes. Creative and innovative problem-solver, adept at making well-informed decisions in complex situations.

bp operates a 60% office 40% home flexible working policy - a hybrid model offering the best of both worlds!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.