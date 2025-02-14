Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our eSourcing Team and advance your career as an

eSourcing Lead – Fixed-term

(parental cover until 9 July 2026)

In this role You will:

Acting as Subject Matter Expert (SME) within eSourcing E2E process

Further develop team capability in a systematic manner, support to maximise performance and development potential in field of eSourcing

Develop collaborative relationships with key partners and eAuction (Sourcing) across the company to strategically develop, implement and optimize Event Management processes and tools that enable the Event Management teams to scale.

Key contributor for RFx template optimization (including content quality and translation) and taking ownership if required.

Ensure excellent customer service, building the credibility of the eSourcing team and creating further demand.

End-to-end accountability for the eSourcing process improvement and collaborator engagement, responsible to promote and increase adoption of online bidding across businesses and position as eAuction advisory role.

Contribute to internal and external audits and support BP’s 3 lines of defence.

Mentor experienced team members in cooperation with Team Lead to develop them to reach eAuction process advisory knowledge level.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience

Proficient in English

6-8 years in sourcing/eSourcing

3+ years in project management/process improvement in a multinational environment

Expert in Event management/eSourcing/online tendering tools (e.g., Ariba)

Strong communication skills

Proactive problem solver

Effective in global matrix organizations

Assertive communicator, even with senior leadership

Strong performance management, achieving quantitative and qualitative targets

Decision-maker in complex, ambiguous environments

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.