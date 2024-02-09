Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

eSOURCING LEAD

​In this role You will:

Act as Subject Matter Expert (SME) within eSourcing E2E process

Further develop team capability in a systematic manner, support to maximise performance and development potential in field of sSourcing

Develop collaborative relationships with key stakeholders and eAuction (Sourcing) across the company to strategically develop, implement and optimize Event Management processes and tools that enable the Event Management teams to scale.

Be a key contributor for RFx template optimization (including content quality and translation) and taking ownership if required.

Ensure excellent customer service, building the credibility of the eSourcing team and creating further demand.

Have and-to-end accountability for the eSourcing process improvement and stakeholder engagement, responsible to promote and increase adoption of online bidding across businesses and position as eAuction advisory role.

Work towards achieving GBS eSourcing’s value delivery targets as support Team Leader in value contribution, efficiency delivery and progress monitoring (Efficiencies via Continuous Improvements).

Have to take the lead and responsibility to raise CR/ IT ticket or submit directly and follow up according to SLA.

Support query handling and issue resolution according to the roles and responsibility agreement with eSourcing Team Lead, provide advice and support to RCAs and Incident Reports- proposing and implementing sustainable solution for findings from operational perspective in cooperation and agreement with eSourcing Team Lead.

Contribute to internal and external audits and support BP’s 3 lines of defence.

Mentor experienced team members in cooperation with Team Lead to develop them to reach eAuction process advisory knowledge level.

Comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency, and fairness. GBS procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations.

Lead and contribute to Process transformation projects and change management.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience

Fluent in English and any other European or Asian language knowledge is an advantage

Project management is an advantage

Minimum 6-8 years proven experience in sourcing/eSourcing.

Minimum 3 years relevant project management or process improvement gained in a multinational environment.

Experience in complex, system-based environment is essential.

Expert user of any Event management/eSourcing/online tendering tool is advantage (Ariba).

Solid communication skills

Highly motivated and proactive to drive problem resolution.

Strong customer focus and stakeholder relationship management skills

Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships across a global matrix organisation.

Ability to work individually, follow agreed strategic expectation.

Assertive communication (even with senior leadership)

Strong performance management skills with experience of managing both quantitative and qualitative targets and a track record of achieving goals.

Ability to make decisions in a complex, sometimes ambiguous environment.

Demonstrated process thinking with a strong focus on continuous improvement

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.