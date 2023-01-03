Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



eSourcing Senior Analyst- Spanish Speaking

Project manage various complexity eSourcing events such as RFI, RFP, RFQ, eAuction for direct or indirect categories with ensuring process compliance

Gain necessary project information, recommend most suitable event type and strategy and build and execute eSourcing event in the tool, Influence stakeholder decision on eAuction opportunities

Communicate status and progress of projects to stakeholders and manage all supplier interactions through event lifecycle

At event closure, provide high quality report and analyses for decision making support (eg: excel custom reports, optimisation, online evaluation, scoring)

Work in close association with Process Lead and other eSourcing Agents

Mentor and support junior team members and further develop Team capability

Ensure all Systems and tools are available; issues are raised and escalated in a timely manner to the relevant service providers

Support query handling and issue resolution from process perspective (escalations, root cause analysis, key incident reports, document process changes)

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent

Fluent in English and German/Polish/Spanish/Turkish (C1)

3-5 years of relevant sourcing experience and proven experience in tendering, approaching supply market

Understanding of end-to-end sourcing process

Advanced desktop computing experience, solid MS excel user

Systematic thinking, strong analytical skills

Project management mind-set, ownership (milestones well set and kept independently)

Solid communication and client relationship management skill

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!