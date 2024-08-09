eSourcing Senior Analyst

Entity:Finance
This role will involve the development and support of processes and systems for strategic sourcing.
The provision of Event Management or eSourcing support for bp users and suppliers for RFx and act as a liaison between business partners and suppliers. Manage the RFx process and auction using ARIBA. Activities include event set up, messaging board management, scoring and evaluation, response administration and ad-hoc support
Manage eSourcing event such as RFx; RFI, RFP, RFQ and auction using an online Procurement tool
Provide consultancy advice in standard process and approach during the sourcing planning stage
Initiate a kick-off meeting with project team to discuss the requirement and information gathering
Drafting the RFx questionnaire and invite supplier into the RFx as per requirement
Event administration i.e. invite to RFx, training and supporting suppliers
Provide support and administration of auction when necessary
Compliance to Legal, Financial and HSSE standards
Manage administrative event process, including Buyers, Suppliers, and approvers
Understand systems and processes to handle day to day activities
Timely and accurate update of the Case Management systems
Develop customer and supplier relationship leadership skills including regular communication tactics
Lead from front to represent Procurement to the business and suppliers
Take ownership and accountability for assigned workload
Proactively identify issues, solution and opportunities while being effective and efficient in a changing environment
Bachelor’s degree in any discipline and / or related field
Minimum 3 years in strategic Sourcing, with a total of 6 years working experience
Excellent verbal and written English skills, additional language i.e., Mandarin is an added advantage
Experience in working on eSourcing tools like Ariba Sourcing for at least 1-2 years (experience in any eRFx tools may be considered)
Intermediary knowledge of strategic sourcing and PCSM concepts
Proficient desktop computing experience – an ability to learn applications such as Ariba Spend Management and Salesforce
Proficiency in Office software such as Excel with Intermediary knowledge
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.