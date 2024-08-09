eSourcing Senior Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

This role will involve the development and support of processes and systems for strategic sourcing.

The provision of Event Management or eSourcing support for bp users and suppliers for RFx and act as a liaison between business partners and suppliers. Manage the RFx process and auction using ARIBA. Activities include event set up, messaging board management, scoring and evaluation, response administration and ad-hoc support

Key Accountabilities

Manage eSourcing event such as RFx; RFI, RFP, RFQ and auction using an online Procurement tool

Provide consultancy advice in standard process and approach during the sourcing planning stage

Initiate a kick-off meeting with project team to discuss the requirement and information gathering

Drafting the RFx questionnaire and invite supplier into the RFx as per requirement

Event administration i.e. invite to RFx, training and supporting suppliers

Provide support and administration of auction when necessary

Compliance to Legal, Financial and HSSE standards

Manage administrative event process, including Buyers, Suppliers, and approvers

Understand systems and processes to handle day to day activities

Timely and accurate update of the Case Management systems

Develop customer and supplier relationship leadership skills including regular communication tactics

Lead from front to represent Procurement to the business and suppliers

Take ownership and accountability for assigned workload

Proactively identify issues, solution and opportunities while being effective and efficient in a changing environment

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline and / or related field

Minimum 3 years in strategic Sourcing, with a total of 6 years working experience

Excellent verbal and written English skills, additional language i.e., Mandarin is an added advantage

Experience in working on eSourcing tools like Ariba Sourcing for at least 1-2 years (experience in any eRFx tools may be considered)

Intermediary knowledge of strategic sourcing and PCSM concepts

Proficient desktop computing experience – an ability to learn applications such as Ariba Spend Management and Salesforce

Proficiency in Office software such as Excel with Intermediary knowledge

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.