eSourcing Senior Analyst

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ083821
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Description:

Role Synopsis

This role will involve the development and support of processes and systems for strategic sourcing.

The provision of Event Management or eSourcing support for bp users and suppliers for RFx and act as a liaison between business partners and suppliers. Manage the RFx process and auction using ARIBA. Activities include event set up, messaging board management, scoring and evaluation, response administration and ad-hoc support

Key Accountabilities

  • Manage eSourcing event such as RFx; RFI, RFP, RFQ and auction using an online Procurement tool

  • Provide consultancy advice in standard process and approach during the sourcing planning stage

  • Initiate a kick-off meeting with project team to discuss the requirement and information gathering

  • Drafting the RFx questionnaire and invite supplier into the RFx as per requirement

  • Event administration i.e. invite to RFx, training and supporting suppliers

  • Provide support and administration of auction when necessary

  • Compliance to Legal, Financial and HSSE standards

  • Manage administrative event process, including Buyers, Suppliers, and approvers

  • Understand systems and processes to handle day to day activities

  • Timely and accurate update of the Case Management systems

  • Develop customer and supplier relationship leadership skills including regular communication tactics

  • Lead from front to represent Procurement to the business and suppliers

  • Take ownership and accountability for assigned workload

  • Proactively identify issues, solution and opportunities while being effective and efficient in a changing environment

Education and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in any discipline and / or related field

  • Minimum 3 years in strategic Sourcing, with a total of 6 years working experience

  • Excellent verbal and written English skills, additional language i.e., Mandarin is an added advantage

  • Experience in working on eSourcing tools like Ariba Sourcing for at least 1-2 years (experience in any eRFx tools may be considered)

  • Intermediary knowledge of strategic sourcing and PCSM concepts

  • Proficient desktop computing experience – an ability to learn applications such as Ariba Spend Management and Salesforce 

  • Proficiency in Office software such as Excel with Intermediary knowledge

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our  achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life and health insurance, medical care package

  • And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

