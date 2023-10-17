iCRM CoE Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

bp is transitioning to become a customer value & data-driven, integrated energy company. To deliver on this, in 2021 a programme (iCRM, previously Nexus) established the first foundations of an integrated view of our B2B customers, contacts and opportunity pipeline across our bp group entities: C&P, RC&S, T&S, G&LCE, SSV.Critical to our successful transition, iCRM brings – for the first time – a cross-bp group view of key B2B customers, using underlying existing business entity CRM systems. This will enable a ‘customer-value’ centred understanding of customer needs, opportunity pipeline and our interactions with them. It enables our account teams to collaborate faster, show up as one bp to the customer and integrate offers in support of growing our TGEs and resilient hydrocarbons business.In this role you will have an outstanding opportunity to evolve and orchestrate this enterprise capability partnering across bp group business entities to accelerate bp’s transition to a customer value driven company that is data and digitally enabled.As part of our regions, corporates & solutions. Strategic Corporates Partnerships CoE team, you will contribute to owning and driving the path towards achieving the iCRM 2025 full vision, bringing your expertise to drive customer centred value accelerating the energy transition for bp and our B2B corporate customers.



Job Description:

About the role

Actively lead and foster across group entity stakeholder relationships to influence and gain support for bp group’s iCRM and its implementation within businesses.

Shape the implementation, with the Digital Product Management team, across and within business entities.

Ensure iCRM capability today and evolving roadmap are well understood and supported across the business.

Lead business transformation activities (ie: workshops and customer journey mapping) that simplify ways of working, removes difficulties and drives greater value.

Protect the simplicity, value and efficiency of the iCRM mission, solution, and capability by maintain the iCRM roadmap and customer journey’s, in conjunction with the digital product team, defining and agreeing their value in order to deliver against our objectives and key results, and North star vision.

Facilitate Accounts Team and business entity proficiency in the use of iCRM.

Report on value outcomes across business entities. Prepare briefs for executive steering, senior leaders to provide updates, present plans and influence adoption.

Actively engaging in agile planning and delivery, providing roadmaps and prioritized capabilities and features that have clear benefits, objectives and key results.

Champions iCRM collaboration tools across all business group communities and teams.

Key Requirements

A passion to tackle problems that have not been untangled before.

Experience working with multiple sophisticated functional areas and business entities (e.g., Account Teams, sales, product management, engineering, customer support, finance, marketing).

Ability to deliver results and drive alignment across cross – functional collaborators.

Ability to represent business and technical positions in such a way that all feel included and able to contribute to the dialogue.

Effective written and verbal communication skills, and ability to craft compelling product narratives for multiple audiences.

Ability to be comfortable with ambiguity in a constantly evolving environment.

Experience developing and implementing product roadmaps, customer journey’s and requirements, ideally across the Lead to Service & Retail value chain.

Coach and mentor teams to adopt iCRM capability in the most effective way.

Inclusive, agile, and serving leadership attitude.

You will work with

One of the many reasons why this is a ‘one of the kind’ opportunity, is because of the collaborative work we do across all corporate business entities and digital product management communities.

We work closely with business teams to understand customer needs, create a value driven and prioritized backlog and roadmap, align bp standard ways of working with business teams. We work with digital teams to deliver solutions that meet customer needs and drive customer centred value through integrated deals, offers and solutions.

We guide products throughout the execution cycle, focusing specifically on analysing, positioning, promoting, and tailoring solutions for users.

The iCRM team works closely with other programs and digital teams to build an integrated, simple, value adding platform for business teams to achieve our mission to deliver integrated energy solutions to our customers. This role brings together B2B sales enablement knowledge, strategy, change, transformation digital and data to help bp transition to a customer value centred Integrated Energy Company.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an extraordinary environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.