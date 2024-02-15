iCRM CoE Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

bp is transitioning to become a customer value & data-driven, integrated energy company. To deliver on this, in 2021 a programme (iCRM, previously Nexus) established the first foundations of an integrated view of our B2B customers, contacts and opportunity pipeline across our bp group entities: C&P, RC&S, T&S, G&LCE, SSV.

Critical to our successful transition, iCRM brings – for the first time – a cross-bp group view of key B2B customers, using underlying existing business entity CRM systems. This will enable a ‘customer-value’ centred understanding of customer needs, opportunity pipeline and our interactions with them. It enables our account teams to collaborate faster, show up as one bp to the customer and integrate offers in support of growing our TGEs and resilient hydrocarbons business.

In this role you will have a unique opportunity to evolve and spearhead this enterprise capability partnering across bp group business entities to accelerate bp’s transition to a customer value driven company that is data and digitally enabled.

As part of our regions, corporates & solutions. Strategic Corporates Partnerships CoE team, you will contribute to owning and driving the path towards achieving the iCRM 2025 full vision, bringing your expertise to drive customer centred value accelerating the energy transition for bp and our B2B corporate customers.

About the role

Actively manage and foster across group entity collaborator relationships to influence and gain support for bp group’s iCRM and its implementation within businesses.

Shape and lead the implementation, with the Digital Product Management team, across and within business entities.

Ensure iCRM capability today and evolving roadmap are well understood and supported across the business.

Lead business transformation activities (ie: workshops and customer journey mapping) that simplify ways of working, removes problems and drives greater value.

Input to identifying new capabilities that will driver greater value and achieve the north star, defining the business case, objectives and key results to support.

Protect the simplicity, value and efficiency of the iCRM mission, solution, and capability by maintain the iCRM roadmap and customer journey’s, in conjunction with the digital product team, defining and agreeing their value in order to deliver against our objectives abd key results and North star vision.

Report on value outcomes across business entities.

Facilitate Accounts Team and business entity proficiency in the use of iCRM.

Work with dependent programs to ensure iCRM integrates end to end with other solutions, ie: strategic account program, CRM horizontal, ERP program, Fit to Grow, T& S modernisation, etc.

Prepare briefs for executive steering, senior leaders to provide updates, present plans and influence adoption.

Actively engaging in agile planning and delivery, providing roadmaps and prioritized capabilities and features that have clear objectives and key results and benefits.

Champions iCRM collaboration tools across all business group communities and teams.

What you will deliver

iCRM business entity roadmaps and successful implementation within businesses.

Improved iCRM customer journeys, features and ways of working, identifying enhancements to simplifying user experience, and deliver greater value and efficiency.

Prioritized roadmaps and backlogs supported by business benefits which have been agreed with sponsors, collaborators and business entities.

Managing and monitor the objectives and key results. Course correct where needed to achieve targets.

Coaching, training, demonstrating and advocating for iCRM across business entities.

Executive briefs on iCRM capability for businesses at all levels, LT and governance.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

A passion to solve for problems that have not been untangled before.

Experience working with multiple complex functional areas and business entities (e.g., Account Teams, sales, product management, engineering, customer support, finance, marketing).

Ability to deliver results and drive alignment across cross – functional collaborators.

Ability to represent business and technical positions in such a way that all feel included and able to contribute to the dialogue.

Effective written and verbal communication skills, and ability to craft compelling product narratives for multiple audiences.

Ability to be comfortable with ambiguity in a constantly changing environment.

Experience developing and driving forward product roadmaps, customer journey’s and requirements, ideally across the Lead to Service & Retail value chain.

Coach and mentor teams to adopt iCRM capability in the most effective way.

Inclusive, agile, and serving leadership approach.

You will work with

One of the many reasons why this is a ‘one of the kinds’ professional opportunities, is because of the collaborative work we do across all corporate business entities and digital product management communities.

Our team works closely with business teams to understand customer needs, create a value driven and prioritized backlog and roadmap, align bp standard ways of working with business teams. We work with digital teams to deliver solutions that meet customer needs and drive customer centred value through integrated deals, offers and solutions.

We guide products throughout the execution cycle, focusing specifically on analysing, positioning, promoting, and tailoring solutions for users.

The iCRM team works closely with other programs and digital teams to build an integrated, simple, value adding platform for business teams to achieve our mission to deliver integrated energy solutions to our customers. This role brings together B2B sales enablement knowledge, strategy, change, transformation digital and data to help bp transition to a customer value centred Integrated Energy Company.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



