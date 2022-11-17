Site traffic information and cookies

iOS Developer

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London, United Kingdom - South East - Milton Keynes
  • Travel required No
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142888BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help electrify the world!

As an iOS Developer you, will be responsible for maintaining and improving existing native mobile applications as well as being heavily involved in building new ones for BP Pulse.

BP Pulse will play a critical role in supporting BP’s ambition to achieve “Net Zero by 2050”. We are seeking talented and enthusiastic engineers to make this happen.

Accountabilities:

  • Collaborate with multiple development teams on native iOS mobile applications built in Swift.
  • Drive the use of best practices during design discussions and improve the overall quality of both the code and mobile applications on an ongoing basis.
  • Actively participate in defining the technical strategy and target architecture to support our growth and help our mobile applications scale.
  • Work closely with product managers, UI/UX designers and other teams that work on different layers of the infrastructure to design, build and test mobile applications.
  • Develop visually appealing features that strictly adhere to provided designs with focus on security and accessibility.
  • Translate designs, concepts and wireframes into modern high-quality code.
  • Optimize mobile applications for maximum speed and scalability.
  • Provide mentorship for Junior and Intermediate Engineers on your team to help them grow in their technical responsibilities and remove blockers to their autonomy.
  • Learn new tools, improve your skills and expand your knowledge.
  • Produce clear and concise technical documentation.
  • Communicate progress, and issues in a timely manner.

Your Experience:

  • Experience as an iOS Developer.
  • Proficiency with Objective-C and Swift.
  • Experience with SnapKit, Combine, GCD, MVVM + Clean Architecture.
  • Ability to design and implement large scale mobile applications and their data structures.
  • Good understanding of unit testing, integration testing, and automated testing strategies.
  • Good understanding of how the rest of the stack and microservices work.
  • Keen interest in understanding and applying modern development best practices.
  • Ability to produce complex yet clear and concise technical documentation.
  • Excellent written and spoken communication, teamwork and time-management skills.
  • Great attention to detail and organized approach to work.
  • Logical, analytical, and creative approach to problem-solving.
  • Hunger for knowledge and desire to learn.

