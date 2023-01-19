myExpenses Analyst - Concur

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Procurement function Team and advance your career as a

myExpenses Analyst



In this role You will:

Receipt verification and issue resolution - Verify the scanned receipt that is attached to a claim that it is the correct receipt and adheres to a set of local tax requirements

Monitor and process ‘stuck’ transactions

Back-office support e.g. reporting, process improvement

Card processing e.g. new card request, card closure, limit increase/decrease

Full visibility of end-to-end expense reimbursement process and ability to provide assistance to end users

Operational issue resolution

Manage confidential postal correspondence from corporate card companies

Support user queries and escalations

Accountable for myExpenses retention process (where applicable) ensuring compliant document management

What You will need to be successful:

Any finance-related background

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (fresh grads are also welcomed)

Excellent written/oral communication in English and German/Polish/Italian/Spanish language knowledge is an advantage

Extensive Customer Service and communication skills

Good eye for details and ability to work with ownership

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery oriented environment

Experience of managing expense/claims applications or any related invoice/billing experience is highly appreciated

Experience in corporate card program management for employees is a definite advantage

Related experience in SAP is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested