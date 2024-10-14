Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

myExpenses Analyst - Concur-2 with Spanish or Polish language

In this role You will:

Receipt verification and issue resolution - Verify the scanned receipt that is attached to a claim that it is the correct receipt and adheres to a set of local tax requirements.

Full visibility of end-to-end expense reimbursement process

Operational issue resolution

Manage confidential postal correspondence from corporate card companies.

Serve as the crisis and continuity management admin during crisis.

Support the BPO managed helpdesk on user queries and escalations.

Accountable for myExpenses retention process (where applicable) ensuring compliant document management.

Monitor and process ‘stuck’ transactions (e.g. failed IDOCs, failed payments)

PCard-related back-office support as card processing, convenience check account openings.

What You need to be successful:

Recognised professional qualification in a business or finance field or similar field.

Fluency in English, good command of Spanish or Polish language

Extensive Customer Service and communication skills

Related experience in SAP is an advantage.

End-to-end T&E process experience gained in an SSC environment is a definite advantage.

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to build relationships effectively.

Strong experience of managing expense/claims applications and associated management of business change



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.