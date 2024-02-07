myExpenses Lead- Reporting- Fixed-term

Job summary

In Hungary, we operate bp's Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join Budapest Team and advance your career as a

myExpenses Reporting Lead- Fixed-term

The Reporting Lead continuously supervises the myExpenses reporting process and looks for opportunities to make it more automated with what ensures the process health, its continuous improvement and effectiveness. Uncovers and highlights unknown possible issues by analyzing the Service Level Agreements/ Key Performance Indicator reports.

Fulfills the report requirements of businesses by developing new or ad-hoc reports with a global scope while adhering to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

Please note that this is a fixed-term position

In this role You will:

Responsible for the Key Performance Indicator /Service Level Agreement report accuracy

Supplies the data for PowerBI report on a continuous manner

Ensures the PowerBI and other report outcomes are straight forward and identical

Investigates the possible differences and

makes them fixed

Develops new or ad-hoc reports requested by any partners

Supports the myExpenses team with report ideas on T&E performance

Overviews and understands the key reports, their built and structure

Analyzes the key performance metrics' and highlights possible gaps

Applies performance data to evaluate and improve operations and spot the simplification/automation/efficiency opportunities

Ensures that controls are in place and working optimally across reporting processes and systems

Supports GBS centres and Local businesses if needed together with the card/solution/ops teams in projects

Owns and maintains the myExpenses reporting process and documentation

Responds rapidly to changes (business, environmental (e.g.Covid), operational) ensuring smooth and excellent customer service.

Works closely with Excellence and Compliance lead, but supports the whole myExpenses team.

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most challenging and complex problems in the reporting area.

Supports changes in services by leading the management of change process with partners – internal & external.

Helps with input / support on case for change proposals.

Support internal change implementation.

Drive a culture of continuous improvement and strive improvement towards operational excellence.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in economics, accounting or business administration; Masters Degree preferred. Requires a minimum of 8-10 years relevant post degree experience in a wide range

Proficiency in English, other European (Spanish, German or Polish) is an advantage

Strong Business and Management experience in a multi-national background

Relevant up to 8-year experience and deep knowledge in both Concur and Concur Cognos Intelligence is a must

Relevant and proven experience in T&E area is a must (operations, card, analytics, control – 8+ years) at a multinational company

High attention to details

Ability to think strategically and understand linkages of systems with business goals

Strong and decisive decision-making skills and ability to perform individually

Understand and can explain the "bigger picture"

An investigative nature to ensure timely closure of issues

Demonstrated broad stakeholder management and relationship building with internal business partners, suppliers, etc.

Internal Control / Auditor mind-set

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



