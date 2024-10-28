This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

About the role

The myExpenses Senior Analyst - Concur is responsible for timely and precise myExpenses operations, including query handling and global card administration (T-card & P-card). This role ensures policy adherence, exceptional customer service, operational excellence, and compliance. It supports BP’s strategy by handling myExpenses operations, user support, and the Global Citi card program. Key responsibilities include addressing user queries, leading improvement projects, conducting root cause analyses, and serving as an expense management expert. Strong interpersonal skills and problem-solving focus.

What you will deliver

Resolving all employee expenses promptly and accurately, maintaining high standards of service and operational excellence.

Ensuring detailed reconciliation of relevant systems, with timely investigation and correction of any discrepancies or variations.

Fully adhering to company policies and procedures, and regularly providing accurate reports on any identified gaps to the myExpense team lead.

Offering expert and timely advice on myExpenses as required.

Successfully managing both internal and external audits, ensuring compliance with all statutory requirements.

Creating comprehensive reports and analyzing spending data to ensure adherence to established controls.

Effectively cross-training new joiners and conducting quality checks on new requests.

What you will need to be successful

Bachelor's degree in Accountancy, Finance, Business, or a related field; or currently pursuing a professional qualification (ACCA, CPA, or CIMA).

At least 4 to 6 years of experience in employee expenses, general accounting, and accounts payable operations.

Keen attention to detail to ensure accuracy and completeness in findings, responses, and actions.

Strong customer service and interpersonal skills. Proficiency in written and spoken English and Mandarin.

Experience with ERP/tools like Concur, SAP, SNOW, JDE, and advanced skills in MS Excel are a plus.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.