In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

myExpenses Senior Analyst - Solution

In this role You will:

Be a first point of contact for Local Coordinators, Concur Service Administrators, Citibank Operations, the BP IT Help Desk and Tier 2 support models.

Be responsible for performing the Expense Master Data Set up, which includes coordinating with the relevant parties to ensure data is consistent across multiple systems including maintenance of custom Expense tables in the BP landscape.

Manage tickets - Raise SNOW ticket (where required), analyze and triage the ticket to relevant queues and track all issues/bugs raised for myExpenses until closure.

Deploy the approved changes to myExpenses

Be accountable for the standardized built-in system controls are operated and maintained rigorously (including access governance)

Be accountable for tracking and resolution of Concur technical service levels, managing any gaps and reporting them in the appropriate governance forum.

Provide deep “process domain expertise” for the projects to support the defined targets, to ensure the future silent running for the relevant process, quality management and control.

Be accountable for application upgrades /enhancements are executed in a timely and efficient manner, working in collaboration with the technical application manager, deployments of the system in new locations are managed effectively.

What You need to be successful:

Bachelor’s Degree in relevant fields

Relevant up to 2 years’ experience in related area

Relevant operational experience gained in a business, BPO or similar environment.

Experience in working with cross functional teams, preferably in shared services, using best practice techniques including work efficiency management.

End-to-end Travel and Expenses process experience gained in an SSC environment is a definite advantage.

Excellent written/verbal communication in English

High Level of IT proficiency

Ability to translate business needs into systems and process solution.

Ability to think strategically and understand linkages of systems with business goals.

Demonstrated system mind-set and experience with a strong focus on control.

Ability to prioritize workload and meet tight deadlines

Attention to detail to ensure findings, responses and actions are complete and correct.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



