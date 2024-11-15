Job summary

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

myProcurement Analyst

The myProcurement Analyst role is responsible for delivering a strong user and supplier experience by managing and resolving complex procurement queries including identifying areas of improvement in the process. The main purpose of the role is to provide quality support to business end users and suppliers and ensure the compliant procurement process is adhered to.

In this role You will:

Acting as the 2nd line to identify, resolve and develop solutions to complex queries and systemic Operational problems which cannot be resolved by the Level 1 helpdesk team

Playing a key role in identifying areas of improvement across S2P processes and work with various Operational Excellence teams e.g. myProcurement Digital Experience, S2C Excellence team and P2P Operational Excellence team to improve GBS Procurement’s ability to execute within Procurement systems and operations

To provide timely and relevant customer feedback and status update be it via the case management tool, email or Microsoft Teams chat

Challenge current process and performance practices, proposing and delivering enhancements to process

Prioritize business critical issues in a timely and effective manner

Supporting the myProcurement Team Lead in escalation handling and working with multi-functional teams for the highest priority issues/highest sensitivity cases

Supporting the myProcurement Team Lead in work optimization within the Team, delivering against the targets set in the Performance Management framework

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

2 years of experience in Procurement Operations or equivalent

Demonstrated experience in S2C and P2P systems

Ariba Spend Management/SAP Business Network & SAP ECC knowledge is an advantage

Strong customer service background with a focus on providing exceptional service to our customers

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to assist in resolving complex queries

Experience in analyzing data to recommend improvement

Nice-to have: Project planning and coordination skills

Experience working cross-culturally across a global team

Competent in managing customer data securely

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



