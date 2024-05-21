Site traffic information and cookies

myProcurement Level 2 Team Lead

  • Location Hungary - Budapest
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ079308
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Description:

Job Description

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

myProcurement Level 2 Team Lead

In this role You will:

  • Acting as the 2nd line to identify, resolve and develop solutions to the most complex queries and systemic Operational problems which cannot be resolved by the 1st Level Support Team

  • Taking ownership on professional guidance, technical development and mentoring to the Level 2 Team, including taking the lead in organizing training / refresher learning sessions to new joiners and Level 1 helpdesk team

  • Be the Subject Matter / Technical Expert for systems and processes within the myProcurement remit and act as a 2nd line support for complex queries.

  • Developing relationships with key interfaces and stakeholders including high frequency users, suppliers, business and supplier facing teams, Sourcing and I&E

  • Identifying and driving continuous improvement initiatives and lead cross functional teams focused on addressing the most complex issues

  • Supporting the myProcurement Manager in reporting, data analysis, insights and initiate actions to drive better performance and as inputs to the transformation / operational excellence priorities to reduce the volume of recurring tickets and improve overall user and supplier experience.

  • Leading and managing the myProcurement Level 2 Senior Analysts and Analysts, and improving the team's skillsets as needed via coaching and continuous improvement activities

  • Set key performance targets with team and motivate/support team to reach objectives via coaching and professional guidance

  • Focal point for key deployments involving changes to Businesses, GBS S2C Procurement, P2P Procurement Operations and other areas as appropriate

What You need to be successful:

  • Professional qualification in a business or finance field or similar field

  • Relevant educational background or equivalent experience)

  • 6-8 years of experience in Procurement Operations or equivalent

  • Expert in S2C and P2P systems, processes and deployments

  • Fluency in English

  • SAP and/or Ariba knowledge is an advantage

  • Experience in continuous improvement tools and techniques such as Kaizen, Lean or Six-Sigma, Agile

  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

  • Strong conflict resolution and stakeholder management skills

  • Demonstrated ability to work cross organizationally to resolve complex issues

  • Strong project management experience

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

  • Life & health insurance, medical care package

  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested


bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

