In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a
myProcurement Level 2 Team Lead
Acting as the 2nd line to identify, resolve and develop solutions to the most complex queries and systemic Operational problems which cannot be resolved by the 1st Level Support Team
Taking ownership on professional guidance, technical development and mentoring to the Level 2 Team, including taking the lead in organizing training / refresher learning sessions to new joiners and Level 1 helpdesk team
Be the Subject Matter / Technical Expert for systems and processes within the myProcurement remit and act as a 2nd line support for complex queries.
Developing relationships with key interfaces and stakeholders including high frequency users, suppliers, business and supplier facing teams, Sourcing and I&E
Identifying and driving continuous improvement initiatives and lead cross functional teams focused on addressing the most complex issues
Supporting the myProcurement Manager in reporting, data analysis, insights and initiate actions to drive better performance and as inputs to the transformation / operational excellence priorities to reduce the volume of recurring tickets and improve overall user and supplier experience.
Leading and managing the myProcurement Level 2 Senior Analysts and Analysts, and improving the team's skillsets as needed via coaching and continuous improvement activities
Set key performance targets with team and motivate/support team to reach objectives via coaching and professional guidance
Focal point for key deployments involving changes to Businesses, GBS S2C Procurement, P2P Procurement Operations and other areas as appropriate
Professional qualification in a business or finance field or similar field
Relevant educational background or equivalent experience)
6-8 years of experience in Procurement Operations or equivalent
Expert in S2C and P2P systems, processes and deployments
Fluency in English
SAP and/or Ariba knowledge is an advantage
Experience in continuous improvement tools and techniques such as Kaizen, Lean or Six-Sigma, Agile
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Strong conflict resolution and stakeholder management skills
Demonstrated ability to work cross organizationally to resolve complex issues
Strong project management experience
Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
Life & health insurance, medical care package
Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
