Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



The myProcurement Senior Analyst role is responsible for delivering a strong user and supplier experience by managing and resolving complex procurement queries including identifying areas of improvement in the process. The main purpose of the role is to provide quality support to business end users and suppliers and ensure the compliant procurement process is adhered to.



For Kuala Lumpur applicants: Evening shifts ranging from 1pm-10pm /3pm-12am in support of our global user and supplier base.

As an expert in Procurement processes, operations, strategies and organization, key responsibilities will include:

Acting as the 2nd line to identify, resolve and develop solutions to the most complex queries and systemic Operational problems which cannot be resolved by the Level 1 helpdesk team.

Providing professional mentorship and technical coaching to the Level 1 helpdesk team.

Playing a key role in identifying areas of improvement across S2P processes and work with various Operational Excellence teams e.g. myProcurement Digital Experience, S2C Excellence team and P2P Operational Excellence team to improve GBS Procurement’s ability to implement within Procurement systems and operations

Supporting the myProcurement Team Lead in issue handling and working with cross functional teams for the highest priority issues/highest sensitivity cases.

Contributing to the implementation of the Excellence & Experience and myProcurement organization’s strategy by delivering on the priorities of the organization.

Supporting the myProcurement Team Lead in work optimization within the Team, delivering against the targets set in the Performance Management framework.

Experience and Qualification -

Relevant educational background or equivalent experience

Demonstrated experience in S2C and P2P systems

Excellent system product knowledge in Ariba (Supplier) and SAP ERP

Strong customer service background with a focus on providing exceptional service to our customers

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong conflict resolution skills

Strong analytical capability

Solid project management skills

Experience working cross-culturally across a global team

Competent in managing customer data securely

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



