myProcurement Senior Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Own and deliver the Global myProcurement Organization and Organizational strategy With an innovative mindset continue to evolve the operating model to meet the needs of the BP Procurement end users and our businesses Maximize User & Supplier Experience through identifying and measuring the most effective and efficient processes, tools and resources Lead global steering committees and user groups to identify, understand and resolve User needs as Product Owner Take a global view integrating in the diverse needs of our varied end user community Deploy CI methodologies in conjunction with the Operational Excellence team to reduce the need for future support. Lead the Knowledge Management team deploy a strong knowledge base feeding self-help tools, virtual agents and our employee desktop reference with the goal of ensuring users & suppliers have access to easy to find and accurate information to resolve queries and issues Develop, own and maintain the documented 3-year myProcurement strategy incorporating in BP Demand, Supply best practices, Strategic solutions the deploy resources effectively with a long term vision Own the myProcurement technology roadmap with a focus on driving Efficiency and Effectiveness



Own and deliver the myProcurement Operations Manage all procurement help desk needs across our captive centres and local countries. Ensure a team of well trained and motivated support experts are available to resolve the users’ and suppliers’ needs Continually evaluate the operating model to ensure effective and efficient processes, tools and procedures Understand and leverage metrics to improve operations Own and manage the myProcurement budget



ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance or related field.

15 years of procurement experience.

Significant organizational leadership experience

Exceptional skills within the BP Leadership Competencies

Demonstrated experience collecting and driving transformation through industry best practices

Mastery in Procurement process and operations

Very strong communication skills

Demonstrated leadership cross organizationally with the ability to collaborate to identify strategy solutions that continually improve the organization

Model the BP Values and Behaviours

Technical expertise with Procurement systems and tools.

DESIRED CRITERIA

Senior Level Leadership (or equivalence) experience

Broad based S2C and P2P system experience

Deep procurement experience across Sourcing and Category

Experience leading high complexity projects

Strong track record of creating value for your organization and company

Able to thrive in a high pace and rapidly changing environment

Experience leading large teams

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.