staff data engineer

Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using sophisticated technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of customers, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and implementing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation!!!
Senior Data Engineer will work as part of an Agile software delivery team; typically delivering within an Agile Scrum framework. Duties will include attending daily scrums, sprint reviews, retrospectives, backlog prioritisation and improvements!
Will coach, mentor and support the data engineering squad on the full range of data engineering and solutions development activities covering requirements gathering and analysis, solutions design, coding and development, testing, implementation and operational support.
Will work closely with the Product Owner to understand requirements / user stories and have the ability to plan and estimate the time taken to deliver the user stories.
Proactively collaborate with the Product Owner, Data Architects, Data Scientists, Business Analysts, and Visualisation developers to meet the acceptance criteria
Will be very highly skilled and experienced in use of tools and techniques such as AWS Data Lake technologies, Redshift, Glue, Spark SQL, Athena
Essential domain expertise:
Experience in Big Data Technologies – AWS, Redshift, Glue, Py-spark
Experience of MPP (Massive Parallel Processing) databases helpful – e.g. Teradata, Netezza
Challenges involved in Big Data – large table sizes (e.g. depth/width), even distribution of data
Experience of programming- SQL, Python
Data Modelling experience/awareness – Third Normal Form, Dimensional Modelling
Data Pipelining skills – Data blending, etc
Visualisation experience – Tableau, PBI, etc
Data Management experience – e.g. Data Quality, Security, etc
Experience of working in a cloud environment - AWS
Development/Delivery methodologies – Agile, SDLC.
Experience working in a geographically disparate team
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.