staff data engineer

Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using sophisticated technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of customers, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and implementing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation!!!

Senior Data Engineer will work as part of an Agile software delivery team; typically delivering within an Agile Scrum framework. Duties will include attending daily scrums, sprint reviews, retrospectives, backlog prioritisation and improvements!

Will coach, mentor and support the data engineering squad on the full range of data engineering and solutions development activities covering requirements gathering and analysis, solutions design, coding and development, testing, implementation and operational support.

Will work closely with the Product Owner to understand requirements / user stories and have the ability to plan and estimate the time taken to deliver the user stories.

Proactively collaborate with the Product Owner, Data Architects, Data Scientists, Business Analysts, and Visualisation developers to meet the acceptance criteria

Will be very highly skilled and experienced in use of tools and techniques such as AWS Data Lake technologies, Redshift, Glue, Spark SQL, Athena

Years of Experience: 13- 15

Essential domain expertise:

Experience in Big Data Technologies – AWS, Redshift, Glue, Py-spark

Experience of MPP (Massive Parallel Processing) databases helpful – e.g. Teradata, Netezza

Challenges involved in Big Data – large table sizes (e.g. depth/width), even distribution of data

Experience of programming- SQL, Python

Data Modelling experience/awareness – Third Normal Form, Dimensional Modelling

Data Pipelining skills – Data blending, etc

Visualisation experience – Tableau, PBI, etc

Data Management experience – e.g. Data Quality, Security, etc

Experience of working in a cloud environment - AWS

Development/Delivery methodologies – Agile, SDLC.

Experience working in a geographically disparate team