  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  staff data engineer

staff data engineer

staff data engineer

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ092530
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Technology


Job Family Group:

IT&S Group


Job Description:

  • Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using sophisticated technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of customers, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and implementing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation!!!

    Senior Data Engineer will work as part of an Agile software delivery team; typically delivering within an Agile Scrum framework. Duties will include attending daily scrums, sprint reviews, retrospectives, backlog prioritisation and improvements!

    Will coach, mentor and support the data engineering squad on the full range of data engineering and solutions development activities covering requirements gathering and analysis, solutions design, coding and development, testing, implementation and operational support.

    Will work closely with the Product Owner to understand requirements / user stories and have the ability to plan and estimate the time taken to deliver the user stories.

    Proactively collaborate with the Product Owner, Data Architects, Data Scientists, Business Analysts, and Visualisation developers to meet the acceptance criteria

    Will be very highly skilled and experienced in use of tools and techniques such as AWS Data Lake technologies, Redshift, Glue, Spark SQL, Athena

    Years of Experience: 13- 15

    Essential domain expertise:

    Experience in Big Data Technologies – AWS, Redshift, Glue, Py-spark

    Experience of MPP (Massive Parallel Processing) databases helpful – e.g. Teradata, Netezza

    Challenges involved in Big Data – large table sizes (e.g. depth/width), even distribution of data

    Experience of programming- SQL, Python

    Data Modelling experience/awareness – Third Normal Form, Dimensional Modelling

    Data Pipelining skills – Data blending, etc

    Visualisation experience – Tableau, PBI, etc

    Data Management experience – e.g. Data Quality, Security, etc

    Experience of working in a cloud environment - AWS

    Development/Delivery methodologies – Agile, SDLC.

    Experience working in a geographically disparate team


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

