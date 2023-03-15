Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. technical architect

  • Location Netherlands - Europoort - Rotterdam - Refinery
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Research &amp; Technology Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146343BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Responsible for supporting delivery of technical services, including providing safe, compliant and reliable experimental operations, providing analysis, interpretation and corrective action when required, and supporting continuous improvement initiatives.


We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have 61,000 employees in 63 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join us and advance your career as a
Technical architect

A Technical Architect contributes to the safe, reliable, and profitable operation of the refinery by managing all relevant data & information. This is done by applying the quality standards for both BPRR and government regulations.

Join us and make a difference by:

  • Establishing as built for all projects and TAR portfolio events.
  • Establishing as built as a result of maintenance activities.
  • Applying expert knowledge to proactively reduce risk
  • Improving and guidance for the next step to the future e.g., digitalisation.

In this role You will:

  • Be an integral connection between Mechanical Engineering, Process Engineering, Operations, Inspection.
  • Coordination of all activities that lead to 100% situation in the field and in the associated systems.
  • Support unit turnarounds and projects for all site operational assets.
  • Understand and implement company practices, policies, & procedures.
  • Proactive in renewing methods and processes for info management.


We have the following requirements:

  • MBO level in a technical field covering all relevant life cycle processes.
  • VCA
  • Knowledge of maintenance/inspection management systems, SAP/Meridium.
  • knowledge of BP policies and Operational management system (OMS).
  • Ability to work as a team player, comply with standards, follow management of change policies, enhance process digital security, and fully document projects and eMOC activities.
  • Demonstrated communication skills and ability to network and influence across organisational boundaries
  • Self-motivated and able to work both independently and within a team
  • Preferred experience to include Windows-based systems, Excel, Word, Teams, share-point.
  • Dutch and English language skills both in speaking and writing


