Responsible for supporting delivery of technical services, including providing safe, compliant and reliable experimental operations, providing analysis, interpretation and corrective action when required, and supporting continuous improvement initiatives.



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Technical architect



A Technical Architect contributes to the safe, reliable, and profitable operation of the refinery by managing all relevant data & information. This is done by applying the quality standards for both BPRR and government regulations.

Join us and make a difference by:

Establishing as built for all projects and TAR portfolio events.

Establishing as built as a result of maintenance activities.

Applying expert knowledge to proactively reduce risk

Improving and guidance for the next step to the future e.g., digitalisation.

In this role You will:

Be an integral connection between Mechanical Engineering, Process Engineering, Operations, Inspection.

Coordination of all activities that lead to 100% situation in the field and in the associated systems.

Support unit turnarounds and projects for all site operational assets.

Understand and implement company practices, policies, & procedures.

Proactive in renewing methods and processes for info management.

