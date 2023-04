Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the development, implementation and operation of a comprehensive cost control system, including day-to-day cost tracking and forecasting activities, performance management and reporting, and the integration of cost inputs from internal and third party sources into the overall cost engineering process and in conformance with BP Cost Engineering and Project Coordination procedures.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



Prepare, maintain and ownership of project cost control, including but not limited to budgets, commitments, VOWD, forecasting, change control and cost phasing by source currency, to ensure BP cost management tool is maintained with all relevant cost data to provide standard cost outputs to Project Management and other stakeholders.

Rigorously maintain Change Control visibility ensuring approved, pending and Threats / Opportunities are also included and documented in BP cost tool.

Analyse data to understand variances from plan and impact of actual performance on total costs.

Support project leadership in the overall delivery of cost engineering services and key business process such as annual work plan/budget, MCE and QPF.

Support all cost related digital initiatives to provide standard, efficient and timely performance reporting.

Participate in project and functional meetings and workshops as requested.

Ensure all invoice-supporting documentation is readily available for auditing by partners to facilitate cost recovery.

Ensure correct coding of all requisitions, purchase orders, contracts, invoices, estimates, and develop and maintain all required cost logs and registers.

Ensure contractor compliance with contractual cost control requirements and those detailed within the Project Coordination Procedures (PCP).

Support verification of contractor and supplier invoices for payment via pre-approved payment certificates.





Essential Education:



Higher National Certificate/ Higher National Diploma (or equivalate / higher education).





Essential experience and job requirements:



Demonstrable track record of delivery with strong experience covering the accountabilities relevant to the job description described herein, gained on medium to large scale size projects:

Proven track-record of managing cost for projects, including communication of cost information to senior management (e.g. development of cost summaries from underpinning detail).

Ability and proven skills to engage and work within a multifunctional discipline team to establish high levels of cooperation and credibility for the cost function when working with the project team.

Some experience of planning, demonstrating a sound understanding of the relationship between cost control and planning / scheduling as a key component of the performance management framework and project control.





Desirable criteria & qualifications:



Membership of a recognised professional body.

Strong major capital projects experience with strong track record of delivery.

Experience in major projects cost engineering processes.

Advanced influencing and communication skills.

Experience working with large contractor organisations.

Ability to work under own initiative.

High level of self-motivation.





Additional information:

This role will require excellent working relationship with business development & finance teams.