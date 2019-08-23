Empowering champions

The EMpower Role Model lists are a powerful reflection and celebration of the achievements of the black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) business community in the UK, Ireland, United States and Canada.
The annual awards for the Top 100 BAME business leaders and the Top 30 BAME future leaders aim to showcase executives who have reached senior business roles whilst simultaneously campaigning against discrimination and championing ethnic diversity and inclusion at work.
BP’s winners are Mandhir Singh - Downstream chief operating officer, BP lubricants and executive sponsor for the Positively Ethnic Network (PEN) - Camille Drummond, head of group planning and performance, BP PEN supporter and BAME ambassador and future leader Nisha Trivedi, global lightends commercial manager. Find out more about each of them below.
Over the last two years, Mandhir has increased the diversity of his direct leadership team. In his business he has also rolled out a women’s development programme for first-tier management to ensure a diverse talent pool is coming through the organisation. At the beginning of 2017, Mandhir became chair of the BP positively ethnic network, which has over 500 members, and was most recently a panel member for a global webcast on respect and inclusion with an audience of over 4,500 participants. Mandhir is also the BP executive sponsor for Durham University, where he has taken an active lead to encourage people from different backgrounds and cultures to apply to BP. He also coaches and mentors a wide range of individuals across all age groups and cultures, and helps them navigate application forms for multi-national companies.
As a black British female leader, Camille supports employee careers as a mentor / coach. She chaired BP’s Canary Wharf women’s network and is an ambassador of BP’s UK PEN.
Camille has been instrumental in creating BP work experience opportunities for schools with a primarily ethnic background and partnering with Urban Synergy to extend BP’s reach to school children in London.
She worked with the Powerlist 100 graduate scheme to create a learning workshop for BAME graduates nationally and is an active mentor internally and externally.
Nisha is a strong advocate of diversity and inclusion in and outside of the workplace. Her passion and personal experiences give her a strong voice for the advancement and representation of women, BAME talent and promoting diversity of thought.
She has led key initiatives on inclusion resulting in organization-wide impact and is a member of many community organizations promoting and supporting ethnic minorities.
Nisha also mentors and coaches individuals.
Two BP leaders, Orlando Alvarez and Hesham Mekawihave been named in the ‘UPstanding’ list of 100 top BAME professionals
Building a diverse BP where every employee is valued is one of the ways we’ll succeed together. It really is that simple
As a truly global business with employees in 70 counties around the world, it is critical that our employee base is made up of staff from all ethnic backgrounds