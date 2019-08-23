Empowering champions

At BP, we’re committed to increasing the diversity of our workforce. Having senior role models that our ethnic minorities can relate to is an important part in creating an inclusive environment for our people. Camille and Mandhir are great role models as black and Asian leaders in BP and Nisha is one of our rising stars, recognized internally and externally for her work to create an inclusive environment for our workforce. Peter Duff, BP’s head of diversity & inclusion (Europe Middle East and Africa)

The EMpower Role Model lists are a powerful reflection and celebration of the achievements of the black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) business community in the UK, Ireland, United States and Canada.

The annual awards for the Top 100 BAME business leaders and the Top 30 BAME future leaders aim to showcase executives who have reached senior business roles whilst simultaneously campaigning against discrimination and championing ethnic diversity and inclusion at work.

BP’s winners are Mandhir Singh - Downstream chief operating officer, BP lubricants and executive sponsor for the Positively Ethnic Network (PEN) - Camille Drummond, head of group planning and performance, BP PEN supporter and BAME ambassador and future leader Nisha Trivedi, global lightends commercial manager. Find out more about each of them below.