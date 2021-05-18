Aim 14: greater equity

Equity impacts us everywhere – at work, in our communities and as individuals. Craig sets out why progress towards equity matters to him and how bp’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is driving incremental change
I have been with bp for nearly 30 years, having left and come back twice. “Why do you keep coming back?”, one might ask. It’s because I kept seeing incremental changes in the culture of the company, and how it was working to be both diverse and inclusive.
bp’s aim 14 calls for greater equity for our workforce and customers, and to increase our spend with diverse suppliers to $1 billion. So, what does that all mean?
For me, at work, the aim of equity is the means by which we achieve equality. It is tailoring employee resources at bp to everybody, based on the different dimensions of diversity and intersectionality that make all of us unique individuals. And then creating a ‘culture of belonging’ whereby everybody is celebrated for those differences.
And finally for me personally, knowing that bp has committed to providing a space of equity for our workforce, means that I can bring my authentic self into everything that I do and not have to worry about the emotional tax that comes with having to cover up certain aspects of my personal life. It can be as simple as being able to talk openly about what I did on the weekend without using gender non-specific pronouns to talk about a partner or friends.
For bp to deliver on its new strategy and aims, having employees trust that they work in an environment which truly values equity is going to be key to that success. And we know that we all have a role to play in creating that space of equity. So, as you reflect upon the aim of equity, join me in asking yourself, “what role can I play in supporting that aim?”
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people's lives
