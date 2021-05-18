Site traffic information and cookies

Aim 14: greater equity

Published:
18 May 2021

Equity impacts us everywhere – at work, in our communities and as individuals. Craig sets out why progress towards equity matters to him and how bp’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is driving incremental change

"Equity impacts us everywhere – at work, in our communities and as individuals. Craig sets out why progress towards equity matters to him and how bp’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is driving incremental change."
 

I have been with bp for nearly 30 years, having left and come back twice. “Why do you keep coming back?”, one might ask. It’s because I kept seeing incremental changes in the culture of the company, and how it was working to be both diverse and inclusive.

What is Aim 14: greater equity?

bp’s aim 14 calls for greater equity for our workforce and customers, and to increase our spend with diverse suppliers to $1 billion. So, what does that all mean? 

 

For me, at work, the aim of equity is the means by which we achieve equality. It is tailoring employee resources at bp to everybody, based on the different dimensions of diversity and intersectionality that make all of us unique individuals. And then creating a ‘culture of belonging’ whereby everybody is celebrated for those differences.

 

It means that bp will stand up and advocate for fair and equitable laws in the communities in which we operate - ensuring that bp employees and their families never have to worry about whether or not their safety will be limited by where they can work. It also means that bp is going to create a level playing field whereby we can procure the goods and services to run our business through a truly diverse network of suppliers, and all of those suppliers have an equal opportunity to bid for that work. It’s about fairness.
For me, in my community, the aim of equity means that I am represented by my elected officials and want to see laws put in place that fully protect the LGBT+ community. In the U.S. for example, that law does not currently exist at a Federal level but is rather an unequal patchwork of laws that are not fully protective, inclusive, or equal. Working for a company that has levelled the playing field for all its employees reiterates that I need to see my government do the same.

And finally for me personally, knowing that bp has committed to providing a space of equity for our workforce, means that I can bring my authentic self into everything that I do and not have to worry about the emotional tax that comes with having to cover up certain aspects of my personal life. It can be as simple as being able to talk openly about what I did on the weekend without using gender non-specific pronouns to talk about a partner or friends.

 

For bp to deliver on its new strategy and aims, having employees trust that they work in an environment which truly values equity is going to be key to that success. And we know that we all have a role to play in creating that space of equity. So, as you reflect upon the aim of equity, join me in asking yourself, “what role can I play in supporting that aim?” 

10 new sustainability aims

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero. We have set out 10 aims to support this ambition.

Our aims

Job opportunities at bp

