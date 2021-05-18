Aim 14: greater equity

For me, in my community, the aim of equity means that I am represented by my elected officials and want to see laws put in place that fully protect the LGBT+ community. In the U.S. for example, that law does not currently exist at a Federal level but is rather an unequal patchwork of laws that are not fully protective, inclusive, or equal. Working for a company that has levelled the playing field for all its employees reiterates that I need to see my government do the same.

And finally for me personally, knowing that bp has committed to providing a space of equity for our workforce, means that I can bring my authentic self into everything that I do and not have to worry about the emotional tax that comes with having to cover up certain aspects of my personal life. It can be as simple as being able to talk openly about what I did on the weekend without using gender non-specific pronouns to talk about a partner or friends.



For bp to deliver on its new strategy and aims, having employees trust that they work in an environment which truly values equity is going to be key to that success. And we know that we all have a role to play in creating that space of equity. So, as you reflect upon the aim of equity, join me in asking yourself, “what role can I play in supporting that aim?”

