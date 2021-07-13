Aim 11: more clean energy

I can still remember the moment that kickstarted my passion for science and problem-solving. In primary school we did an experiment where a block of ice was wrapped in a scarf and placed next to an uncovered block. As the uncovered block began to melt and eventually disappeared first, I couldn’t understand how something that kept me warm, kept the block of ice cold. I didn’t realise at the time but this was my introduction to the Greenhouse effect.

Fast forward to 2021 and what initially sparked my interest is now the focus of my career. My job is to deliver on sustainability, through planning injection wells for CO2 capture in the ground-breaking Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) project - Net Zero Teesside (NZT).

