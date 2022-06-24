Follow Leigh-Ann Russell, our EVP, innovation and engineering on her recent trip to our digital hub in Pune
Pune's digital hub
We are discovering solutions for more energy, delivered in new and better ways for a low carbon future. We are helping to meet this dual challenge, with digital at the heart of it all
bp is transforming to advance a global energy transition. At our exciting new Digital Hub in Pune, we are growing the digital expertise and solutions we need to meet this challenge