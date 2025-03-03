What makes bp work for women in the UK?

We spoke with some incredible employees to understand more about the support and benefits on offer at bp
But don’t just take our word for it. We spoke with some of the incredible women at bp to understand more about the support and discretionary benefits on offer that enable them to thrive in and outside of the workplace.
Hear from women at bp who share their stories about the support and discretionary benefits they receive
bp provides tangible support for working parents. At some sites, for example, there is access to subsidized childcare facilities, like our Sunbury nursery, to help save money. We also have a Working Families business resource group (BRG) to support colleagues who have children find a healthy work-life balance, as well as foster support among members. Caroline mentioned in the video how bp offers up to six weeks of paid child-time leave for parents of children under three – a benefit that many colleagues find invaluable.
At bp, we work hard to help create a culture of inclusivity and respect, so everyone feels valued and supported. As Monica said in the video, colleagues are encouraged to share different ideas because diversity of thought often results in better ideas.Similarly, Bev talked about our global BRGs – including the Women’s International Network, the bp Families Network and our Positive Ethnic Network. She spoke about how being part of these groups gives her a sense of belonging, connection and community.
At bp, we love to learn. Niamh, who features in our video, recently graduated from our early careers apprenticeship programme. She talked about the support she’s received to help her progress with her studies while gaining experience in the workplace.Balancing work and personal growth is important at bp. Mentoring programmes, like the one Karen spoke about in the video – our digital initiative focused on women in leadership roles – are designed to empower talented individuals looking to progress their careers, develop their skills and make global connections.
Great work brings great opportunities at bp and people are recognized for their contributions. Nimrat in our video mentioned our employee recognition programme, ‘energize!’, which allows colleagues to reward one another by thanking them for going ‘above and beyond’ in accordance with our beliefs. The initiative is popular across bp, including non-office-based employees, and helps encourage a culture where people feel valued.
At bp, we pride ourselves on our friendly, supportive culture, and aim to treat everyone fairly and with respect. One of the women in our video – Chamindri – has been at bp for 11 years. She says she stays because she enjoys the work and is part of a tight-knit team who keep her motivated.
To learn more about how bp can support your career journey, check out what discretionary benefits are available for UK bp employees on our UK benefits page.
From fostering more inclusive workplaces to implementing best practice initiatives, we are committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) across bp