Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Professionals
  4. Career areas
  5. Offshore wind energy

Offshore wind energy

bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry
Register your interest
Latest jobs

Offshore wind energy has a central role to play as we deliver on our strategy. We are already moving at significant pace, investing into building offshore wind developments that match our scale and ambition.

In the UK’s Irish Sea, we intend to develop offshore wind across two leases, with a generating capacity of 3GW, and in the US we are developing 4.4 GW projects, across four assets, located offshore New York and Massachusetts. 

This exponential growth can only be maintained if we have the right people with expertise, high performance and purpose to deliver projects of size and complexity. We are looking for deep technical specialists with a passion for innovation and learning, and people that are excited to define the future of energy. 

Latest jobs

Life@bp

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business
 

Related content

Life@bp podcasts

Sometimes serious and sometimes playful, throughout the series you’ll hear stories, insights and reflections that enlighten and inspire. From life at bp and beyond

Professionals

At bp, you’ll enjoy an inclusive work environment and the career development opportunities only a global company can offer

Students and graduates

bp offers world-class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school