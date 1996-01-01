Offshore wind energy has a central role to play as we deliver on our strategy. We are already moving at significant pace, investing into building offshore wind developments that match our scale and ambition.





In the UK’s Irish Sea, we intend to develop offshore wind across two leases, with a generating capacity of 3GW, and in the US we are developing 4.4 GW projects, across four assets, located offshore New York and Massachusetts.





This exponential growth can only be maintained if we have the right people with expertise, high performance and purpose to deliver projects of size and complexity. We are looking for deep technical specialists with a passion for innovation and learning, and people that are excited to define the future of energy.

